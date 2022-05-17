According to recent leaks, already withdrawn due to a copyright claim, Bloober Team would be developing the game.

Just a few days ago, social media exploded with a leak of supposedly a new Silent Hill game. For a few hours, before the images were removed for a copyright claim, we were able to see snippets of the hypothetical project that would resurrect Konami’s acclaimed franchise. And everything pointed to a specific developer: Bloober Team, who they allied themselves with the Japanese company in mid 2021.

Bloober Team does not comment on the rumors, but invites us to be attentive to their announcementsAlthough the Internet had already been flooded with theories, IGN has taken advantage of the Polish conference Digital Dragons to speak with the CEO of Bloober Team, Pyotr Babiano, on the veracity of these rumours. The answer? The professional refuses to make statements about it, but promises that the company’s next title will “remain a Bloober Team game”: “We can’t comment on anything we’re doing because we appreciate our relationship with our partners, of course. So we can’t [decir] any. We will make an announcement about our future projects ASAP. That way you’ll know a lot more”, to which he adds “Officially” between laughs.

We would like to make games that tell stories based on game mechanicsPyotr BabianoDuring the IGN interview, Babieno talks about the difficulties of developing a game whose IP belongs to another studio: “I would say that it is difficult to work with someone who [es dueña de una IP en la que estás trabajando]but we are always talking to those licensors, [diciendo] ‘Guys we would like to use your license, but we would like tell our own story‘. If we can’t tell our own story, if we don’t have creative freedom, it doesn’t make sense, because then Bloober Team won’t make a great game. […] So even about the project we can’t talk about, it will still be a Bloober Team game“.

Beyond the rumours, Babieno has also talked about the future of his developer: “There are many people in our team who would like to do biggest gameswith more gameplay, with some mechanics [que no hemos usado antes] because most of our past titles were like an experience, right? They were more about the mood, about the story, not necessarily about gameplay.”

“We would like to make games that tell our stories based on the game mechanics. So you can expect each of our future titles to have a lot of gameplay mechanics. Those titles will be bigger.” Following this, the CEO clarifies that the next games they will move away from the “walking simulator” style that they already squeezed in other deliveries.

It is important to note that we have several years dragging the rumors about a new Silent Hill, something that has been fueled by certain movements such as the renewal of the brand. On the other hand, Bloober Team confirmed that it was developing two games with a greater scope than The Medium, so the community has been quick to unite both news without waiting for official confirmations.

More about: Silent Hill, Bloober Team, Konami and Rumor.