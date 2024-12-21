Several mathematics experts choose not participate in the Lotteryconsidering that it is not worth it. They don’t trust the notion of luck, at least not as we commonly conceive it. Richard Wiseman, psychologist and researcher at the University of Hartfordshire, and author of ‘The Luck Factor’, stated that luck “is not something that happens to you, but something that you generate.” That is, your opportunities are influenced in part by how you perceive and confront them.

Of course, this mentality has no effect on the Extraordinary Christmas Lottery Draw. Even if we buy the tickets with joy or watch the draw with the greatest positive attitude, the probability that our numbers are lucky will not increase.

All Christmas Lottery numbers have the same probability

In the Christmas raffle, all numbers have the same chance of coming upso the only way to increase your options in the Christmas Lottery is to acquire multiple tenths anywhere (there are no more or less lucky administrations). This is the only way to increase the probability that one of your numbers will be awarded.

According to Yacht Kitprofessor of mathematics at the University of Bath (United Kingdom), coincidences can happen, but that does not imply a mysterious force behind them or any signal. He states that luck originates from the combination of opportunity and preparation.









The probability of winning a Christmas Lottery prize

In this edition of the Christmas raffle on December 22, only 12% of the participants will receive a prize, only the 5% will recover your investment and approximately 0.02% will get one of the 19 prizes. Furthermore, the probability of winning ‘El Gordo’, the first prize, is only one in 100,000.

Chance exists

In the quantum realmthe notion of chance takes a different form. In 2010, an international team of scientists, including the Spanish researcher Antonio Acín, ICREA professor at the Institute of Photonic Sciences in Castelldefels, managed to generate 42 truly random numbers.

This not only demonstrated the existence of chance, challenging Einstein’s view, but also established the possibility of quantifying it. Published in Nature, this advance has various practical applications, such as cryptography, making it impossible for a spy to decipher such a key.

Acín stressed that “in the physical world, on a human level, chance is not real, it only manifests itself due to our lack of knowledge.” He explained that In a casino, by understanding how roulette works, you can predict the result. Einstein believed the same thing was true in the microscopic world of quantum physics, leading to his famous phrase “God does not play dice.” However, physicists have challenged this idea. In 1964, John Bell developed a theory that implied chance in quantum physics, something that Acín’s team demonstrated by generating random numbers on that scale, being pioneers in this achievement.

«If you are the owner of a virtual casino, one of those internet casinos, you will be interested in having a real random number generatorso that no one can use any deception procedure to find out the results,” explained the researcher. It is also useful if you want to decrypt a message or, for example, a bank account. “These numbers are truly random, for anyone, including God, if I may be so irreverent,” he stated.

To carry out the experiment, the scientists used an atom “trap”, a machine from the University of Maryland that manages to trap two atoms and generate symbols with them. The “trap” managed to generate 42 truly random numbers in 36 hours. The discovery may have “very interesting philosophical implications,” Acin admitted, “but that is a point that scientists are not going to discuss.”