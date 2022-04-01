Home page world

Of: Tanya Banner

split

Saturn’s moon Enceladus could harbor life, researchers believe. (Archive image) © imago/Modelist

Is there life in the solar system? Astrobiology deals with this question. Researchers have compiled the seven best places.

Kassel – Is there life in the universe? This is probably one of the oldest questions of mankind and the background for many astronomical research projects or space missions to foreign celestial bodies. But which places in our solar system are most likely to be successful in the search for life? A team led by Dimitra Atri (NYU Abu Dhabi) has now developed a system to find out which celestial bodies in our solar system are the most promising in this regard.

To do this, the researchers first determined which variables influence the habitability of a specific environment. They then defined six types of environments that are thought to exist on many potentially habitable planets. The researchers then took seven celestial bodies known to be potentially habitable and collected all the data about them that is available so far. They compared this data with the extreme values ​​in which some microorganisms can live.

The Search for Life in the Solar System: Under What Conditions Can Life Exist?

Which environmental factors are most important for the potential habitability of a celestial body? The research team determined the following factors: temperature, pressure, UV radiation, ionizing radiation, pH and salinity. Life as we know it can only exist within a small range of these values ​​- a good place to start. To define it more precisely, the researchers used data from so-called extremophile microorganisms, which can survive under extreme conditions on earth. The researchers used their limit values ​​– one of these microorganisms can survive at high pH values ​​of up to 12.5, for example, while another can withstand a pressure of up to 125 MPa – to make progress with their definition.

But in which areas can life exist at all? The researchers list six potentially biologically interesting environments in which life exists on Earth and some of which also exists on other celestial bodies – including icy poles, continents and the deep sea. In the next step, the research team made a list of the celestial bodies in the solar system. She was able to exclude many of them because of their previously established criteria for searching for life, but seven remained. Not surprisingly for astrobiologists, the planet Mars and the moons Europa, Enceladus, Titan, Ganymede and Callisto are among them. Only the dwarf planet Pluto surprises on the list. The team published the study on the preprint server ArXivso far the data has not yet been verified by experts.

These celestial bodies in the solar system are promising places to search for life:

Jupiter’s moon Europa: There may be microbial life on the icy moon

Europe is an icy moon orbiting the planet Jupiter. Underneath its ice shell, several kilometers thick, is a subsurface ocean about 100 kilometers deep and a rocky core beneath it. Because there are few craters on Europa’s surface, Jupiter’s moon is believed to have had recent active geological processes. Potential life on Europa would be exposed to extreme conditions: low temperatures, high pressure, high surface radiation, low pH.

Jupiter’s moon Europa could harbor life, researchers believe. (Archive image) © imago/ZUMA Wire

The US Space Agency NASA* wants to examine Jupiter’s moon Europa more closely with the “Europa Clipper” mission. Among other things, 40 flybys of the moon are planned. The European mission “JUICE” also wants to take a closer look at Europe.

The most important data of the Jupiter moon Europa at a glance:

Europe moon Jupiter 3121.6 km January 7, 1610 Galileo Galilei

Saturn moon Enceladus: Hydrothermal vents could make life possible

Enceladus is a moon orbiting the planet Saturn. It is rich in water and various organic matter – this has made it a prime target in the search for microbial life in the solar system. The “Cassini” space probe of the US space agency Nasa has discovered that the Saturn moon emits steam and ice clouds, gases such as hydrogen and methane, but also organic materials were measured in them. The plumes of steam and ice suggest hydrothermal vents inside Enceladus* there. These could be a possible source of energy for microbial life on Saturn’s moon, the research says.

No mission to Saturn’s moon Enceladus is currently planned. Unlike other moons in the solar system, it has already been visited by NASA’s Cassini probe.

The most important data of Saturn’s moon Enceladus at a glance:

Enceladus moon Saturn 504.2km August 28, 1789 William Herschel

Saturn moon Titan: “Incredibly valuable astrobiological target”

titanium is the largest moon of Saturn and the second largest moon in our solar system. Its atmosphere consists of nitrogen, methane and hydrogen, there is a pressure of 1.45 earth atmospheres – which can favor life. Researchers now assume that Titan harbors many of the essential precursors for the emergence of life, just as they were present on Earth. The researchers write in their study that organic chemistry could be at work in Titan’s atmosphere – triggered by solar radiation and magnetic Saturn winds. There are vast lakes of methane and ethane on Titan’s surface, as well as possible subsurface oceans of liquid water. The researchers call Titan an “incredibly valuable astrobiological target”.

NASA plans to send the Dragonfly spacecraft to Titan in the 2020s. After several years of flight, a quadrocopter is to be set down there, which can explore several places on the moon. The focus is on exploring the shore of a methane lake on Titan.

The most important data of Saturn’s moon Titan at a glance:

titanium moon Saturn 5150km March 25, 1655 Christian Huygens

Planet Mars: Dry, cold and rocky – rovers have been searching for life for a long time

Mars is a very dry, rocky and cold planet – and yet the most popular destination in the search for microbial life beyond Earth. Research assumes that liquid water – including lakes and rivers and possibly a sea – once existed on the red planet’s surface. Over time, he Mars* lost much of its atmosphere and dried up. Nevertheless, the planet is an important target for astrobiological research: water-rich minerals make Mars a potentially microbially habitable planet.

The red planet is currently being roamed by three rovers – Nasa robots “curiosity”* and “Perseverance”, as well as a Chinese rover explored. One of their main goals is to search for ancient microbial life on Mars. In addition, several orbiters are circling the red planet, and other missions are planned, including a mission to bring Martian rock back to Earth for the first time.

The most important data of the planet Mars at a glance:

Mars planet 2 (Phobos, Deimos) 6792.4km 687 days 227,900,000km

Dwarf planet Pluto: Possible life could exist below the surface

Pluto has not been considered a planet since 2006, but was demoted to a dwarf planet – but that does not mean that there cannot be microbial life on the celestial body. Pluto has a rocky core surrounded by a mantle of water ice. Its surface is covered with different types of ice (including methane and nitrogen). The geology of the dwarf planet Pluto is complex, as revealed by NASA’s New Horizons mission. There is geological activity on the surface, active glacial flow has been observed in some regions. From the existence of methane ice, researchers conclude that Pluto may have an atmosphere of heavy gases. “Given Pluto’s extremely cold surface, it is unlikely to be habitable for life as we know it. being warmer inside* could be a better candidate,” the researchers write in their study.

The dwarf planet Pluto could also harbor life, according to research. (Archive image) © imago/ZUMA Wire

Pluto was the only time so far visited by a spacecraft in July 2015: “New Horizons”* traveled more than nine years to reach Pluto. So far, no further mission to the dwarf planet is planned.

The most important data of the dwarf planet Pluto at a glance:

Pluto dwarf planet 5 (Charon, Nix, Styx, Kerberos, Hydra) 2374km 248 years February 18, 1930 Clyde Tombaugh See also Kadyrov spoke about his cherished dream to take part in the operation in Ukraine

Jupiter moon Callisto: Ocean could interact with rocks

Callisto is another moon of Jupiter potentially harboring microbial life. The moon has an atmosphere composed mostly of carbon dioxide and oxygen. There could also be gaseous water in the atmosphere, since much of Callisto’s surface is covered with water ice. Research posits that Callisto has an ocean that is almost completely frozen but may be interacting with rocks – raising the possibility of microbial life existing.

A mission that could potentially visit Jupiter’s moon Callisto is being planned by China: by the end of the decade, the country plans to send a spacecraft to the planet Jupiter, possibly including a lander to visit the moon Callisto. The European “JUICE” mission is also supposed to put Kallisto under the microscope.

The most important data of the Jupiter moon Callisto at a glance:

Callisto moon Jupiter 4820.6 km January 7, 1610 Galileo Galilei

Jupiter’s moon Ganymede: Largest moon in the solar system could harbor life

Ganymede is the largest moon in our solar system, an icy ocean world orbiting the planet Jupiter. Its surface is mainly covered by water ice, it is the only satellite in the solar system that has its own magnetic field. Ganymede may have a subterranean ocean of liquid water estimated to be 150 kilometers deep. The Voyager and Galileo spacecraft showed that Ganymede fulfills some of the requirements to host life. The subsurface ocean could be inhabited by extremely barophilic organisms—creatures that need, or are adapted to, high pressure for their growth and survival. The researchers write in their study: “Ganymede is an interesting target for the presence of organic and microbial life, or even for spacecraft-mediated biological transmission and spread of life.”

The “JUICE” mission of the European Space Agency Esa wants to explore Jupiter and especially its moon Ganymede. Callisto and Europe are also to be explored. The launch is scheduled for 2023.

The most important data of the Jupiter moon Ganymede at a glance:

Ganymede moon Jupiter 5262.4km January 7, 1610 Galileo Galilei

Life in the solar system: on the trail of microbes

The search for life in the Solar System is currently taking place primarily on the planet Mars, but future missions will also look at the other celestial bodies that may have life-friendly conditions. So it seems only a matter of time before life will be discovered on a celestial body beyond Earth. And only one thing is certain so far: if it is found, it will resemble less than humans – it will most likely be microbes. (Tanya Banner) *hna.de and fr.de are offers from IPPEN.MEDIA.