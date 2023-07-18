Home page World

In the case of the gang rape of a young German on Mallorca, there is a surprising turn. The alleged perpetrators could get off lightly.

Palma de Mallorca – After the alleged gang rape of an 18-year-old from Hanover, the accused could face a lower prison sentence than for arson. A suspect had already been released after the gang rape in Mallorca. After the lawyer has obtained a change in the responsible investigating judge, the chances of the accused improve.

Group rape in Mallorca: are they less likely to be imprisoned than cone brothers? The legal situation

The media initially reported that after the alleged gang rape in Mallorca, the accused were threatened with long-term custody. Now the turning point: A spokeswoman for the judiciary in Palma de Mallorca had, according to the German Press Agency (dpa) confirmed on Monday that there had been a change in the magistrate. The previous judge Antoni Rotger is seen as particularly strict and unyielding. The lawyer Maria Barbancho, who and her team had also achieved the release of the “kegel brothers” last year, claims to have had the responsible investigating judge changed

Spanish criminal law punishes rape with a shorter prison term than arson

Due to the change of judges, the chances of the accused being released on bail and subject to certain conditions are improving. They could even get away with a lighter prison sentence than the thirteen German vacationers who became known as the “bowling brothers” last year. In May 2022, the members of a Münster bowling club are said to have negligently or willfully thrown a glowing cigarette butt from the hotel balcony onto the roof of the bar, whereupon an apartment, two bars and parts of a restaurant caught fire.

Alleged gang rape in Mallorca – suspects face “only” seven years in prison

The background: According to Spanish law, acts that endanger human life are punished the hardest, like that Bild newspaper reported. Murder can result in a prison sentence of 15 to 25 years, arson is punishable by five to 20 years in prison. Rape is punished comparatively “lightly” – with seven to 15 years imprisonment.

The harsh penalties for arson go back to the 1980s and 1990s. At that time, speculators started forest fires in order to then declare protected areas as building land and to acquire the land cheaply. The arson for speculation also cost many lives, the country reacted with tough laws. Accordingly, the suspected sex offenders face a lower penalty for their crime than the “kegel brothers”.

Only a yes means yes: Spain with tightened sexual criminal law

Although that was also Sexual criminal law in Spain has been significantly tightened in the past year, after nationwide outrage over lenient sentences in gang rape cases. Since October 2022, affected women no longer have to prove that they have defended themselves against sexual acts or have expressly rejected them. According to the new law, the “Solo sí es sí” law (“Only yes means yes law”), only an explicit “Yes” is also a legally sound “Yes”.

Suspicion of gang rape in Mallorca – five German vacationers in custody

According to the police reports, this should not be the case in the current case. Then the 18-year-old from Hanover met a German man on the beach on Thursday night. She agreed to go to his room with him. However, she was denied access to the room as she was not a guest at the hotel. They then went to a nearby hotel, where five of the man’s friends were also staying. According to reports in the Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora there was initially consensual sexual intercourse with the German. Later, the five friends entered the room and more sexual acts ensued.

Allegation of gang rape: Young men film the act – a suspect released from custody

The young men from North Rhine-Westphalia are said to be between the ages of 21 and 23 and, according to the police, all have German citizenship. There are even said to be cell phone recordings of the events; at least one of the suspects is said to have filmed what was happening in the hotel room.

Five of the six German Ballermann vacationers who are now accused of rape are now in custody; which can sometimes last for several years on Mallorca. A sixth man from the group has already been released, but with conditions. The reason for his release was that the suspect could make it credible that he slept on the sofa in the hotel room during the alleged rape.