The Japanese company has turned its gaze to the United States to carry out its periodic survey.

Some of the Atlus sagas have been around for a long time. coveted by players from different platforms, franchises like Shin Megami Tensei or the spin-off series, Persona, have been acclaimed by the public, but have generally been left out of Microsoft consoles. The truth is that Xbox has had difficulty seeing its market grow in Japan, a market that Phil Spencer has promised to strengthen by working with Japanese publishers so that increase your catalog of Japanese games.

Some efforts that, apparently, are having results, with announcements as surprising as that of Soul Hackers 2, the new spin-off of Shin Megami Tensei that will arrive on Xbox One and Xbox Series on August 26 simultaneously on PS4, PS5 and PCs. As you possibly know, Atlus regularly conducts surveys to gauge interest of some of his games on other platforms, having asked in the past about the Persona series on Xbox.

The editor’s polls had been taking place with the Japanese public in mindwhile on this occasion, as pointed out by Windows Centerthe questions have been published in English and actively targeting the American public. Although this is not a guarantee that no game in the survey will end up being published on the platforms that the company asks about, it is an encouraging fact that Atlus has turned its sights to a market where Microsoft systems enjoy great popularity. public.

The full survey is available in English at Atlas websiteand if you advance to question 38, you will be able to find one of the options where ask directly for interest in playing future installments of the Persona series on Xbox, in addition to asking you about other JRPGs. It only remains to wait to discover the future plans of Atlus on Xbox. If you haven’t played the review of Atlus’s fantastic JRPG for PS4 yet, remember that at 3DJuegos you have our analysis of Persona 5 Royal available.

More about: Xbox, Persona, JRPG and Atlus.