From fertilizer manufacturers who had to swallow higher gas prices to the production of beer, cheese and sausage: production costs rose everywhere in the food chain last year. Nevertheless, companies across the chain managed to achieve higher profit margins than in 2019, the year before the corona pandemic and the war in Ukraine impacted business. Trade union FNV wonders aloud: is this a case of ‘grayflation’, whereby companies raise their prices faster than costs rise?

The union will publish its own analysis on Wednesday of the profits and remuneration of companies listed on the Amsterdam stock exchange, including Ahold Delhaize, Unilever and Heineken. Profits at these three companies, as well as at fertilizer producer OCI, food ingredient suppliers IMCD and Corbidon and coffee producer JDE Peet’s, rose faster than turnover everywhere compared to 2019. “For every euro of price increase for the consumer, the companies add a little extra margin,” say the researchers.

In recent weeks, the top executives of Ahold and Unilever have already nuanced the picture that the companies are making exorbitant profits at the expense of consumers. Ahold boss Frans Müller explained that a large part of the extra profit came from North America. Like his Unilever colleague Alan Jope, he pointed to the favorable exchange rate between the dollar and the euro, which led to higher results.

The fact that the profit largely comes from abroad is also a side note that Shanawaz Bhimji, a researcher at ABN Amro’s economic bureau, puts in the analysis of FNV. “The turnover achieved in the Netherlands by the largest Dutch listed companies is marginal compared to the total.” According to Bhimji, based on the figures, it cannot be said that Dutch consumers pay more than the increased costs. “If you look beyond the AEX, we don’t see profit margins rising very much either. Especially for small and medium-sized businesses.”

Determining role

For the research, FNV studied the figures of the largest 49 Dutch listed companies, so also outside the food sector. Most important conclusion: the profit margin of the companies increased on average compared to 2019 from 7.5 to 8.5 cents per euro converted. The researchers did not take Shell into account, because the company would have too decisive a role in the figures given its size. The multinational made about as much profit as the other companies combined: 40.2 billion euros. At the same time, FNV did leave steel producer ArcelorMittal in the dataset, while the company was almost solely responsible for the extra profit of 12.5 billion euros compared to 2019.

According to the union, it is “methodologically incorrect” to leave the company out of the figures, because then the picture would be clouded. Without including ArcelorMittal, the profit margin fell from 9.2 cents to 7.9 cents per euro converted. If you also cross out the most loss-making company (-5.6 billion euros) of 2022 with JustEat Takeaway, then you end up with average profit margins for the remaining companies that are approximately as high as in 2019.

Also read this interview: Ahold CEO: The manufacturer must also help to dampen prices



However, 30 of the 49 companies surveyed recorded higher profit margins than in 2019. Shareholders and directors benefited considerably, according to the report: they received an average of 59 percent more due to increased dividends and the repurchase of their own shares by the companies. Compared to 2019, personnel costs were on average 12 percent higher. The union finds that difference “unacceptable”, says Petra Bolster, member of the executive board of FNV. “The profits of these companies did not reach the employees, while they are affected by the high inflation.”

At the expense of investments

Moreover, Bolster argues, distributing money to shareholders is at the expense of investment in the company. “In doing so, these entrepreneurs endanger the future of the company and therefore the jobs of their employees.” According to ABN Amro researcher Bhimji, companies are making fewer investments due to the weakening economy and rising interest rates, and are instead choosing to use their profits to keep shareholders happy. “Share buybacks support the price-to-earnings ratio.”

Despite the higher payments to shareholders and directors, Bolster also fails to answer its own question of whether there is a question of grab inflation. “Of course, the companies incur extra costs, so not all price increases go to extra profit.”

The director thinks it is time for a discussion about whether the proceeds are distributed fairly: “We think wages can go up, but so can taxes.”