The phrase gives hope in the face of the rubble hills that sow Hatay. “Is there anyone else inside?” Because it means that rescuers have found a survivor and hope to discover more people alive. Sometimes it doesn’t work. The firefighters have taken little Orçun out of the folds of a collapsed building, where with the first earthquake he was miraculously sheltered in a minimal cavern between beams and rubble. “Is there anyone else inside?” a firefighter yells into the dark void after pulling the child out. “My father died”. answers Orçun.

Hatay, the ancient Turkish city located in the south of the country on the Mediterranean coast, is the festival of destruction. The two earthquakes registered on Monday shook it, shook it, tore it apart. All the buildings on its main avenue have collapsed. More than a thousand deaths have been counted in its streets. And there is not even a clear idea of ​​how many people are trapped under the rubble.

The combined rescue team arrived last morning at this gloomy and minimal sample of the immense catastrophe that Turkey and Syria are suffering; a crisis so overwhelming that it is difficult to make forecasts about its future recovery. They started tracking. To Dig. At between zero and two degrees below zero, the cold accelerates the search. It is not only about the risk of dying from crushing, suffocation or bleeding, but of suffering fatal hypothermia. The team has already seen that thousands of survivors were only wearing pajamas, no outerwear. The first earthquake surprised them sleeping. “Anyone there?” And suddenly the voice of little Umay and her parents comes up.

The brief miracle of Anatolia. The three have been trapped in a small triangle between partitions that support thousands of kilos of rubble. It is so tiny that the older ones can only fit semi-lying down. The mother, pregnant, is the second to come out of the mousetrap. They give him a blanket of hers so that he can crawl on it and not cut himself with the glass and debris from it. Then her father comes out. All three unharmed. The three cry. They infect the rescuers. His boss posts the photo online: «Umay, your salvation comforts us a little. This is good news from our rescue teams in Hatay.”

From there also comes the affectionate voice of Arda Bulut, a child who has spent 28 hours alone in the darkness of the remains of his house. The soldiers have managed to reach him. There is a video that moves this morning and brings tears to a society that has already cried everything in the last 36 hours. In it, Arda is seen slowly, crouching, coming out of his trap to cling to the hand that a soldier offers him. He takes it, hugs him, looks into his eyes and says with childish curiosity “I know you from somewhere.”

Time runs against, but sometimes it takes a breather. Hulya and her baby have spent 29 hours buried in the remains of the building where they lived in Odabasi. They both slept in her apartment. Suddenly they woke up. Darkness, dust, and the roar of fracturing concrete. While the world was overwhelmed by the great Turkish tragedy and thousands of volunteers mobilized, Hulya and her baby remained frozen in time, without water or food, until at dawn this Tuesday a person heard the cry of the little one and was activated the rescue.

The media recounted this morning how a 24-year-old woman was rescued after 27 hours of anguish under the remains of a residential building in the province of Kahramanmaras. They also recount the bittersweet operation in which a team of firefighters has saved Deniz Kaya, a survivor after 24 hours under the rubble of an apartment tower in Osmaniye. “Is there anyone else inside?” Again, the formula of hope. But Deniz denies. His wife and his year-and-a-half-year-old daughter have been crushed to death.

About 100,000 people work in disaster damage control. Several thousand directly trace the devastated regions, although the state of destruction keeps many dark corners. 300,000 sheets, more than 41,500 tents, 100,000 beds and a huge amount of heating and cooking equipment have been sent to face the cold storm , points out the ‘Daily Sabah’.

Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu is among those rescued. He survived the collapse of his residence, the vice president of his club, Hatayspor, has reported. Atsu, who played for Malaga, Chelsea and Newcastle, is “injured” and is in a hospital. “Our sports director, Taner Savut, is unfortunately still in the rubble,” he lamented. Luck has not smiled on Ahmet Eyüp Türkaslan, Yeni Malatyaspor’s second goalkeeper, who died in the town of Malatya either. The video of his wife, Kübra Türkaslan, bloodied after being buried for hours, has taken the country’s breath away. “Aid! Eyüp is crushed. Can’t anybody get him out of there? Please help,” the young woman yelled. But, this time, there is no one inside.