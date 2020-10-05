Question: Due to masturbation, I still do not have the physical strength and energy and the semen comes out with urine. There is a way to increase semen.

answer: For best results you can take almond milk. For this, all you need to do is put 10-15 crushed almonds in hot milk for the night and add a pinch of ginger powder and a little cardamom to it. Drink it daily in the morning.

Sexpart: This answer has been given by sexologist Yogesh Tandon. He has a clinic in Mu-71 / A Pitampura, New Delhi and you 9599695500 But they can be contacted from 12 noon to 06 pm.