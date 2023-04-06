













Is there an announcement coming? PlayStation reminds us that you have PS Remote Play

This function is not new, at the time of the ps3 worked in a very limited way and with the ps4 was exploited more, especially for those playing with a Playstation Vita. Now, Sony is promoting you to play with the app which is available on smartphones, PCs and Macs.

The point is that this function called PS RemotePlay or remote play, and for it to work, it requires a good Internet connection. let’s say you ps4 either PS5 they stay in sleep mode, you open the app, connect to the Internet and start playing remotely.

There are also some pieces of hardware in the form of controls that you can connect to smartphones and with that you can already replicate the gaming experience. If you install the PS RemotePlay PlayStation application from your cell phone, it depends a lot on the connection and Wi-Fi.

Source: PlayStation

from a pc either Mac you must install the application PS RemotePlay and connect. Ideally, you should have a good upload and download connection so that the gaming experience is the best possible. Those who have a symmetric Internet service can play with the greatest peace of mind.

Another important issue is that you must leave your PS4 or PS5 in rest mode, so that when you connect, the console turns on. Obviously, when you finish playing, you can also turn it off.

