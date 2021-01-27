The issue of vaccine prevention against coronavirus is acute for people. Today, the groups of people who can get vaccinated against a new infection are regularly expanded. Vaccination is called mass vaccination. At the same time, the question arises: is there an age limit after which vaccination should not be carried out, because the most vulnerable group for infection is the category aged 65+?

Answers Head of the Department of Allergology and Immunology, Central Clinical Hospital of the Russian Academy of Sciences, allergist-immunologist, assistant of the Department of Immunology, N.I. Pirogova Evgeniya Parshina:

– There is no age limit for vaccination. Since December 2020, all vaccines against coronavirus infection presented in Russia have been approved for use in people aged 65+ without restrictions. The only exception is contraindications. In general, vaccination is indicated for all risk groups, including the elderly.

Today, when vaccinating against coronavirus, the following contraindications should be considered:

history of acute toxic-allergic reactions;

hypersensitivity to the components of the vaccine with the introduction of a previously similar vaccine;

acute infectious diseases, including covid-19;

exacerbation of chronic diseases;

pregnancy and the period of breastfeeding;

age up to 18 years.

Nothing is said about age-old people who want to be vaccinated. In practice, the elderly and those with chronic diseases in remission who received the vaccine tolerated the vaccination well. They did not have any special and unexpected manifestations. Naturally, elderly people from the 65+ risk group should definitely consult with a treating specialist in order to determine the tactics of immunization.

