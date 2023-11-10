We are approaching the final stretch of 2023, which means that very soon the formal sector workers They would be receiving the money corresponding to the bonus that they are entitled to by law.

In this sense, we must remember that a few weeks ago an initiative of reform of the Federal Labor Law (LFT) that proposes an increase in the amount corresponding to the bonus of formal Mexican workers.

In this sense, it must be emphasized, the proposed reform of the Federal Labor Law (LFT) contemplates that, instead If it is only 15 days of salary, the bonus is 30 days of salary.

Under this understanding, and taking into account the importance of the bonus for workers in the Mexican formal sector, we will immediately tell you when this proposed legislative amendment will come into force.

Is there already a date for the entry into force of the 30-day bonus? / Photo: Freepik

First of all, although not many know it, the bonus is part of the 14 legal benefits determined in the Federal Labor Law (LFT), which companies and employers are obliged to give to workers.

In this sense, the following are the other 13 legal benefits established in the LFT:

*Days off

*Adoption leave

*Sunday bonus

*Vacation

*Vacation bonus

*Maternity licence

*Lactation period

*Paternity leave

*Seniority premium

*Benefits derived from resignation

*Benefits generated by unjustified dismissal

*Utilities

It is in this way that, in the event that a company does not provide, at a minimum, the above legal benefits to its employees, it is advisable to begin a complaint process before the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare (STPS) exposing this situation, so whoever has been affected must appear at the offices of the Federal Attorney for the Defense of Labor (Profedet) in your area or contact said organization.

Now, currently the article 87 of the Federal Labor Law (LFT) maintains that companies and employers are obliged to deposit the bonus to their employees before the 20th of December, which must be at least 15 days of salary.

“All workers will have the right to receive, each year, a bonus that must be paid before December 20, equivalent to at least 15 days of salary,” details the aforementioned LFT article.

Now, in order to benefit formal workers, the Morenoist deputy Manuel de Jesús Baldenebro presented in the Chamber of Deputies a labor reform proposal so that, instead of 15 days, workers would be given 30 days of salary as a bonus.

However, it should be noted that, at the moment, There is no specific date in the Federal Legislative Branch for the proposal to increase the bonus by 100% to be discussed by the federal deputies, so we can much less say when 30 days of salary will begin to be paid for this provision of law, taking into account the long legislative process that remains to be followed in the Congress of the Union.