It was from last Monday, July 1, 2024, when the operation of the Welfare Pension Fund began, so there are not a few doubts that exist in relation to this trust administered by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico).

In this context, one of the questions that has arisen with the start of operations of the Welfare Pension Fund is If there is a way to know if the money from a certain worker’s Afore account was transferred to this trust, and the truth is that it was.

In this sense, if a worker in the Mexican formal sector wants to know if the money in his Afore account was transferred to the Pension Fund for Welfare, only you must follow the following steps:

*First, go to the website https://www.aforeweb.com.mx/pensiones-bienestar.

*And, once there, enter the CURP and the Social Security Number (NSS).

It is worth mentioning, in this regard, that if the savings in the worker’s Afore account have been moved to the Pension Fund for Welfare, the worker will receive a certificate and statement of account regarding the movements in the month of September from its Administrator.

Is there a way to know if my Afore was transferred to the Welfare Pension Fund?

After that, the account statement of the formal sector worker will also reflect the performance reports of the Welfare Pension Fund. It is important to keep in mind that the query can be made by both the account holders and the beneficiaries of the Afore.

It should not be lost sight of that, according to the agreement published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) by the President Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorwill be the resources from inactive Afore accounts of workers of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) aged 70 and over, and, in the case of the Institute of Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) and the housing sub-accounts of the National Housing Fund Institute for Workers (Infonavit), aged 75 and over that have not been claimed by the holders or their beneficiaries.

However, if the beneficiaries or the holder of the Afore account or Infonavit housing sub-account claim the corresponding amount, the Pension Fund for Welfare must have the necessary resources to return the money.