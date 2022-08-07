from Giancarlo Cerveri

Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors are the most effective drugs and fluvoxamine in particular seems to be used the most. The response manifests itself after at least a month and the necessary dosages are medium-high

Last year I was diagnosed with OCD. I was treated with paroxetine and alprazolam and had a few sessions with a psychologist. I recovered, but when the therapy was removed (gradually) the obsessive-compulsive symptoms returned. I have been taking 30 mg of paroxetine a day again for a month, but I see no improvement. Should I change therapy? Is it possible that I am addicted and the drug is no longer working?

He answers Giancarlo CerveriDirector of the Psychiatry Complex Operating Unit, ASST of Lodi (GO TO THE FORUM)

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (Doc), which affects approx 1% of the populationis characterized by obsessions and / or compulsions (ritual behaviors and perceived as obligatory, aimed at decreasing the anxiety associated with obsessions). It is a disorder that can assume, if not treated, a considerable gravity in the life of the people who suffer from it, both in the socio-relational and at work spheres. Obsessions can be the most varied, from dirt to disease to completely irrational fears such as fears of being contaminated or of committing very serious sins, with completely ordinary actions. Compulsions are often linked to obsessions and are aimed at getting some relief from the fears. Between obsessions and compulsions, the life of those with Doc often becomes very difficult and tiring.

The therapies There are specific treatments for this type of disorder. Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (Ssri) they are the pharmacological class with the most data. Among these molecules (which also includes paroxetine), the fluvoxamine seems to be one of the most used. Typically the response takes more than a month to manifest e the necessary dosages are frequently medium-high. In his letter he refers to a medium-dose treatment with paroxetine which proved effective in a first episode and today does not show (for now) the same results. It would therefore be useful to wait or increase dosages (under medical supervision) to evaluate the possible occurrence of the clinical response. It is important to remember that the different episodes do not have the same trend and the same severity, therefore the response does not necessarily follow the same modalities.

Alternatives Treatment-resistant individuals with Doc were once considered rare and often not recognized. It is now widely observed that SSRIs are effective in approximately 40-60% of patients. For those who do not respond, there are different intervention strategies, ranging from switching to another SSRI, to the insertion of other molecules such as antipsychotics, to the use of serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (Snri). Finally, there are specific forms of non-pharmacological intervention, such as cognitive-behavioral therapies, and family-type psychotherapeutic interventions. In summary, I believe it is necessary, in agreement with his trusted psychiatrist, to increase the current therapy if well tolerated, or alternatively try to change the therapeutic strategy. The future discontinuation of the drug will be evaluated with great attention after a long period of well-being, probably adding other forms of intervention, such as cognitive-behavioral psychotherapy, to the pharmacological treatment.