Mexico City.- It seems not everything that surrounds the head of the Cuauhtémoc Mayor’s Office, Sandra CuevasIt is bad or controversial since love would have arrived at your door or at least makes its ‘little fight’ by knocking on the door and showing that there is a real commitment.

And wow, there is a budget to finance this supposed romantic interest, because the opposition official in constant bickering with the head of the Government, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, was sent a beautiful and huge ‘bouquet bouquet’ who did not hesitate for a moment to show off with a video in Tik Tok.

The unique ‘buchón bouquet’, which according to Sandra Cuevas is made up of thousand rosesarrived directly at his office last Friday. “I have never liked an arrangement so much“, he expressed to his followers on the Chinese social network.

The detail was presumed by the opposition official with a video where she is sitting in the armchair in her office dressed in black and to one side is the huge bouquet.

“It seems to me that someone wants to conquer me”, was the phrase with which Cuevas began the video with thousands of views that ended with a huge smile and a wink. Look at the video: