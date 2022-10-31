That sounds contradictory. This way you reduce the chance of a car break-in.

We hope never to experience it, but it happens regularly: car break-ins. In the past because she wanted to steal a large car radio, nowadays for other valuable items that are (or may not be) in your car.

Just like with car theft, you would think that car break-ins would be less likely if you park it in plain sight. But as it turns out, nothing could be further from the truth! It reports that Journal of Quantitative Criminology.

When is the risk of a car burglary?

No, it is precisely when cars are parked in the light, it is more interesting for car burglars. There are a few reasons for that. First, of course, the adage ‘opportunity makes the thief’. In the light one sees earlier that there are valuable items in the car. Then it is easier to consider whether it is worth tapping in a window.

Not only that, it is also easier work for the thief. Otherwise, he has to work with a flashlight and apparently people prefer not to do that. Certainly not if they use tools to get into the car or need them to steal parts or goods. Flashlights are very suspicious and attract too much attention, even from a greater distance. So in an empty dark parking lot you quickly see a flashlight next to a car.

Extensive research

It is not an investigation by an intern, but a very extensive investigation that lasted 9 years. During that period, 4 different locations were examined. Here the lighting gradually changed (in terms of lampposts). At locations where the lighting was switched off, the number of burglaries fell by 44%!

Remarkably, in the streets that were further away, the burglaries increased. So for the car thief it is too dark in one street, so he goes to a better lit street. So despite the fact that people feel safer in a lit street and the Dutch police advise to park the car in the lightest possible location, it is better to park it in a dark place, according to the study.

You can read the entire report from the Journal of Quantitative Criminology read here.

