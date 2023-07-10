Recently, an interview with Peter alone where he reveals that there would be cried of courage when golden scorpion was a guest on the show’windowing‘. The host of the TV Azteca broadcast has repeatedly expressed the annoyance and discomfort caused by the aforementioned masked youtuber and in that interview he was no exception.

From there, users of social networks took up the fragment of that interview to question Escorpión Dorado about his opinion regarding Pedro Sola’s comments against him. The influencer’s response has not been long in coming and has been quite direct, without delay and even he tells his truths to the driver of windowing.

The popular Alex Montiel, known as the golden scorpion, has generated a strong controversy by attacking Pedro Sola. Through a publication on Twitter, the content creator sends a forceful message to Pati Chapoy’s colleague, as well as strong criticism of the presenter, questioning everything he has said on television throughout the years.

“All the shit that has been thrown daily on television for years, okay, mothers, right? It’s cool to feel like he’s the only one who can open his mouth without farting, but when they tell him the truth about him, he doesn’t like it anymore. Chingxx to say, but they don’t tell you anything ”, wrote Escorpión Dorado about Pedro Sola.

Why Golden Scorpion tells his truths to Pedro Sola/ Photo: Capture Twitter @escorpiongolden.

As expected, the statements of the Golden Scorpion quickly echoed on social networks where they have caused divided reactions among users. Some supported the masked man and questioned Pedro Sola’s attitude as host of the show program.windowing‘, while others support the friend of Chapoy and Daniel Bisogno.

Why does Golden Scorpion tell his truths to Pedro Sola?

The differences between famous Mexicans originated from a video in which Pedro Sola referred in a derogatory way to the masked man. In said video, the driver revealed his dislike for the character and confessed to having felt anger during a broadcast in which the Golden Scorpion made fun of him.

Pedro Sola expressed his discomfort and even cried for the rude and vulgar attitude of the influencer, as well as his apparent impunity to say what he wants without being reprimanded. In addition, he mentioned that her friend Linet Puente’s laughter at the Golden Scorpion’s taunts contributed to his anger.

These statements evidenced the discontent of Pedro Sola and the negative impact he had with the masked man in windowing. The driver made it clear that he does not want to meet the Golden Scorpion again and equated the situation with a person entering your house to insult you.

However, Escorpión Dorado has defended himself by referring to the episodes of Ventaneando where Pedro has criticized artists and other celebrities. He questions the integrity of the driver’s annoyance and tells him to do something similar with others. This is how his controversy has generated discussion on social networks where some argue freedom of expression, the limits of humor and the responsibility of communicators in the use of their platforms.

Join our chat and receive more Show News