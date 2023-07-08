In the Chivas team they are motivated for having started the 2023 Opening Tournament on the right foot, beating León 2-1 on the Nou Camp pitch, where they did not appear Alexis Vega to continue your recovery.
The rojiblanco striker suffered an injury to his right knee, the same thing that has sidelined him from professional courts. In this regard, the coach Veljko Paunovic He detailed how the attacker’s recovery is going.
Is there a return date yet?
The Serbian strategist mentioned at a press conference that Alexis Vega’s injury is not serious, however, it is a condition that does not leave him alone and there is still no date for his return
“He is developing very well. He’s working separately with the recovery and game reintegration department, so he’s in the last phase of his recovery, maybe it could take a week or two, maybe a little longer. I do not want to give any prognosis, but he is already in the last phase, I see him very well, he is very involved, he has learned that he has to be very aware of his physical condition permanently ”said the helmsman.
This is how the date of the possible return of the Toluca youth squad has not yet been determined, who continues to carry out training work separately from the rest of the rojiblanca squad.
“We have good news about Alexis’s health, we have finished the evaluations and it was determined that he suffers from articular wear of the lateral condyle of the right knee, which was already known and worsened. The prognosis for his reincorporation into the group and that he may be eligible for Professor Paunovic will be subject to the evolution that the player shows in relation to the recovery plan that we have drawn up for him.”published on July 22.
