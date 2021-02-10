As many of you will remember, The Sims has been a series of games that have offered us a new perspective on social life that players can carry out with their characters created in the fictional world of EA. While from the premiere of The Sims 4 until today, we have enjoyed a large number of expansions, but with the arrival of the new generation consoles we believe that it is time for a new game. Therefore, while we enjoy The Sims 4 on EA Play with Xbox Game Pass, we ask ourselves a great questionthere arerelease date for The Sims 5?
Big games from successful franchises are coming to the new consoles from Microsoft and Sony, from a new GTA, through The Elder Scrolls VI Coming to Xbox Game Pass Outbound, and a possible new The Sims title, among others. In most of these games, the information is scarce or simply have not been announced at the moment, as is the case with The Sims 5. But as with GTA 6, several rumors have indicated that the development of The Sims 5 is real, being able to bring back a possible online mode that we have not seen since The Sims 2.
Is there a release date for The Sims 5?
As we have indicated previously, for the moment Electronic Arts has not made the existence of The Sims 5 official, but we know that sooner or later this will end up happening, taking advantage of the beginning of this new generation with Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5. That said, some exciting career opportunities have recently started to appear at Maxis studio, developers of the The Sims franchise.
The Sims 4: cheats, expansions and where to buy it
These new job offers via EA, published on January 26, 2021, seem to indicate that Maxis is developing a new The Sims game, which in this case would be The Sims 5, where the position of an XD Designer – UI / Visual Designer that focuses specifically on exclusively in the user interface for a minimum of 2 years of project development. Apparently after this period this role could become a hybrid UI / UX role. Still believing that The Sims 5 could take several years in development, the release date for The Sims 5 could vary between 2021-2023, at a minimum.
What platforms will The Sims 5 be released for?
If The Sims 5 ends up being released, we can enjoy it in the best possible way both on Xbox Series X | S, as well as on PC and PlayStation 5. There could also be options for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players to end up enjoying it, Unless Maxis and EA decide to focus all their strength on the new generation of consoles to make The Sims 5 a bigger world, alive and possibly online. We remind you of what Andrew Wilson, CEO of EA, said in an interview with CNN.
As Maxis continues to think of The Sims for a new generation across platforms and a cloud-enabled world, you must imagine that while we will always stay true to our inspiration, escape, creation, and self-improvement motivation, this notion of social media interaction and competition… will become part of the ongoing The Sims experience for years to come.
The Sims 5 on Xbox Game Pass?
On November 10, in the company of the launch of Xbox Series X | S, EA Play joined Xbox Game Pass, thus including more than 60 hits from Electronic Arts, where The Sims 4 is currently located. So after this union has been very successful for both companies, it would be possible to see The Sims 5 on Xbox Game Pass, although Maybe not out of the box, but over time. As long as that union between the two services lasts over time, we are sure that The Sims 5 will arrive on Xbox Game Pass.
The 5 best EA Play games you can't miss on Xbox Game Pass
