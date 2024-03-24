Toys For Bobthe studio that developed Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time and of Spyro Reignited Trilogyhas reached a deal with Xbox to finance his next project.

A few weeks ago the team announced that it would leave Activision for become independent. Although the IPs of Crash and Spyro are in the hands of Activision, with the purchase of the latter by Microsoft the two franchises are owned by Xbox.

In light of this, many players are wondering about the future of the two IPs and whether Toys For Bob would have a future involvement in possible new projects linked to the two mascots once owned by Sony.

Although nothing has been confirmed in this regard, it is clear that the announcement of the Toys For Bob and Xbox collaboration, confirmed by Jez Corden Of Windows Centralshed a different light on the future of the little dragon and the marsupial.

Unfortunately, though, Corden's report provided little information about what Toys For Bob's next title might be, although the team he might have left us a clue right in the announcement in which he announced that he would become independent.

In a passage of the aforementioned press release, in fact, the study made an explicit reference to the hornswhich could suggest that the next Toys For Bob project could have Spyro as its protagonist:

So, keep your horns cocked and your eyes peeled for more news. Thank you to our community of players for always supporting us throughout our journey. We can't wait to share updates on our new adventure as an independent studio!



