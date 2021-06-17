Silent Hill He’s been away from consoles for a long time, and from what we’ve seen, Konami it does not have among its next plans to resume it.

The hope of the fans of this saga was diluted after the cancellation of PT but recently strange signs began to arrive that could indicate his return.

Rumors about a Silent Hill In development they have been on the internet for a long time, but in recent weeks some users discovered clues that made them suspect that this time it is real.

It all started with a post on Twitter from BLUE BOX Game Studios, who is developing a title of name ‘Abandoned’, which they describe as a cinematic survival simulator.

Said message read: ‘Guess the name: Abandoned = (First letter S, last letter L). The reveal is coming on… # PS5 ‘.

The user of Twitter @manuelpecoso_ he discovered that BLUE BOX it could be a simple cover for something big, and he gave several reasons to believe it.

After the above message, the studio dissociated itself from Silent Hill assuring that they had nothing to do with Konami, and also apologized for the misunderstanding.

‘We want to make things clear. We have no relationship with Konami. Silent Hill belongs to Konami. We have no relationship with Hideo Kojima. It was never our intention to advertise the name as Silent Hill. We sincerely apologize for this. ‘

Hideo Kojima’s relationship with the supposed Silent Hill

From this one tweet the real speculations began, since the situation created by BLUE BOX it was very similar to one we saw in the past.

In 2012, before the announcement of Metal Gear Solid V, Hideo kojima used a fake study called Moby Dick Studios to announce ‘The Phantom Pain’, and denied that it was connected to the famous saga, but we already know what happened.

“At the time they even made fun of them linking Phantom Pain to Kojima and MGS.”

Manuel noticed that this same play was repeated evento PT although this time the false brand carried by name 7780’s Studio.

The relationship with Hideo kojima was reinforced by a post supposedly made on his Instagram account, where it is possible to see some dry trees.

Curiously, BLUE BOX posted a similar photograph to promote Abandoned, but judge for yourself.

The image can no longer be viewed on the director’s Instagram.

The landscape looks similar, and it is strange that the typography is not elaborate.

The millionaire ‘ghost’ behind BLUE BOX

All the clues take us back to the mysterious study, since the account was created in 2015, but it has few publications.

Manuel undertook the task of investigating who owned the company, and found that Hasan Kahraman it appears in Linkedin as a director, although his profile has several anomalies.

First of all, he doesn’t have a profile picture, which is extremely rare for such a relevant position. Second, it can be seen that it only has two contacts within the platform.

Many might think that it is normal for a small studio, but here comes the last clue that gives us a lot to think about.

Abandoned announced that it will make a major announcement about the game, but it will come through an application for Playstation 5 which will be available from June 20.

As you can imagine, a small studio would hardly have the resources to create an exclusive PS5 app, and less if it is only to show trailers.

We cannot deny that these clues seem to make sense when put together, but neither can we assure that it is a trap of Hideo kojima to unexpectedly announce a new Silent Hill.

Everything will be resolved on June 20, so we will stay tuned.

