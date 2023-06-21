Home page World

They wanted to see the wreck of the Titanic up close. On the way there, five adventurers went missing with their submarine.

Munich – The eyes of many are directed to the Atlantic. There, rescue workers are searching for a submarine with five occupants near the famous “Titanic” wreck in a race against time. The vehicle has been missing since Sunday morning (local time). According to the expedition company, the almost seven meter small “Titan” should have enough oxygen for 96 hours. Experts are pessimistic about the chance of finding the submarine in time. An expert from Germany also assessed the situation.

Submersible Namet titanium Expedition Companyt Oceangate Expeditions start of divet Sunday June 18th diving deptht 4000 meters

Titanic submarine missing: Five people are on board

“Unfortunately, one has to realistically assume that there was a major problem on board the boat,” said former frigate captain Jürgen Weber Bild.de. Drive damage is possible, according to the former commander of the German Navy, who also addressed the extreme situation of the occupants of the Titanic submarine. The crew on board is as follows:

Paul-Henri Nargeolet, French researcher and one of the most famous experts on the Titanic wreck. He is therefore nicknamed “Mr Titanic”.

Hamish Harding, British adventurer. He holds several Guinness World Records, including the longest dive in the Mariana Trench, the deepest place on earth, in March 2021. In June 2022 he flew the “Blue Origin” by Jeff Bezos into space.

Shahzada Dawood, British-Pakistani business consultant, and his 19-year-old son Suleman.

Stockton Rush, the CEO of Oceangate.

It is difficult to assess whether people who bought the submarine ride to the Titanic would be able to remain calm, Weber said. This is exactly what is decisive, as he emphasized to the newspaper. “It is important to keep the calm in the small group. Save oxygen and hope that everything will be done from above to bring help. In this way, the stock can last longer than 96 hours.”

“Big problem”: extreme situation for occupants of the missing submarine “Titan”

Former submarine officer Frank Owen made a similar statement to the BBC. The biggest challenge for those trapped is staying calm and not consuming too much oxygen. “The situation in such small boats is even more extreme because everything is even more cramped,” Weber pointed out Bild.de further out. The oceanologist Simon Boxall from the University of Southampton of the BBC also called similarly difficult conditions. “It’s going to be hot, it’s going to be cramped.”

With people who were not trained for crisis situations, it could “become a big problem,” says Weber. He mentioned breathing consciously and calmly in a still position as an option. The expert also spoke of sleep as a way of saving oxygen. “It lowers the heart rate and breaths per minute,” he explained.

Missing ‘Titanic’ submarine: Challenging conditions for occupants – ‘Hot’ and ‘Cramped’

At least two experienced inmates are on board with Nargeolet, a former Navy diver, and adventurer Harding. However, there is no escape capsule in the submarine. The submersible seemed “improvised” to former passengers. An exit, explained oceanologist Boxall, is impossible.

“So they are totally dependent on the submersible being found,” it concluded. However, the search itself is like “finding a needle in a haystack,” Weber explained Bild.de. The Coast Guard also drew a depressing and “gloomy” scenario. (mbr/dpa)