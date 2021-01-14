2020 went down in history as the year in which the Spain Supercup. The RFEF completely changed the format of the competition, going from a final to a double game to a ‘final four’ on neutral ground and a single game. However, this 2021 has not been left behind either and the competition has returned to Spain with news.

This new edition of the Super Cup is close to coming to an end. Real Sociedad, Barcelona, ​​Athletic Club and Real Madrid have been the four teams qualified for this 2021 Spanish Super Cup.

Barcelona has been the first classified to dispute the final of the Spanish Super Cup in La Cartuja de Sevilla after beating Real Sociedad. The Blaugranas beat the Basques in the penalty shoot-out with a spectacular Ter Stegen and without Messi. For its part, Real Madrid and Athletic Club will meet tonight at La Rosaleda.

The Real Sociedad, eliminated yesterday in the semifinals, will not play a match for third and fourth place and has ended its participation in the tournament. In fact, Imanol’s men have already landed in San Sebastián and will enjoy days off during the weekend before facing a week with a league commitment.

The Federation decided that there would be no match between the two eliminated even though that match could have been placed on Friday or Saturday. In addition to being eligible for a title, the four tournament participants They have not played the first two rounds of the Copa del Rey, in which the remaining LaLiga Santander teams did enter. Real Sociedad, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Athletic Club will play their matches on January 20 due to their participation in this Spanish Super Cup.