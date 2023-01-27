Yes there is. At least that’s what the startup Eva People proposes, digitally. The company estimates a 300% growth in business this year, due to the skyrocketing cuts in technology companies, according to the CEO Hugo Soares.

“The major concern for the coming years is to create more humane dismissal processes”, said the executive, who observed more than 6,000 dismissals in 2022. “We want to make this technological process for companies and lighter for people”, he said. To dismiss, Eva even uses a videoconferencing platform. But not everything is bad news. According to Soares, to grow this year the company will have to hire. There will be no shortage of candidates.

(Note published in issue 1309 of Dinheiro Magazine)