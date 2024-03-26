The fall against the United States team represents a major failure for the Mexican National Team, a blow of reality that confirms that Jaime Lozano's team is not competitive with teams that have a level like theirs or that are stronger. The national team delivered a football of grief last Sunday and as has become customary, emergency solutions are already being sought, one of them could be named Álvaro Fidalgo.
Rubén Rodríguez informs that within Coapa the presence of Álvaro in El Tri is being considered despite the fact that the playmaker has long assured that he does not have the slightest interest in being part of the Mexican National Team. In America they consider that if the '8' does not leave the squad next summer as seems to be the desire of the former Real Madrid, then there will be an important opportunity to convince the midfielder to consider a future as a national team.
The player's immigration scenario is as follows: This summer he will be 3 years old in Mexico, remembering that to request nationality, 5 years of legal stay in the country must be completed. That is, in the best scenario, Álvaro would be eligible for the Mexican National Team, until the summer of 2026 and in Coapa they consider that if they push, the legal process could be carried out in an accelerated manner so that the footballer is eligible for El Tri prior to the World Cup, of course. , as long as Fidalgo considers the same future as the club.
