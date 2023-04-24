Is there a fight between the ‘horse’ Márquez and the coach of Unión Magdalena?

Ricardo ‘Caballo’ Marquez was absent from the call for Union Magdalena vs. millionaires and the rumors in Santa Marta is that there was a fight between the striker and the DT, Claudio Sergio Rodriguez.

After the 1-1, the Argentine was consulted about the alleged acts of indiscipline of the ‘Caballo’.

(They reveal a strong attack of jealousy from Piqué to Shakira because of Maluma, video)

(Miguel Borja and the strong crossover with Báez: ‘No one knows you’, video)

The explanation

The DT responded without hesitation and cleared up doubts, because the media are already talking about what could have happened between the two.

“No nothing, I gave the ‘Horse’ some indications and I thought that today was not the game. He came with us on the bus. I called 20 players and decided that he was left out of the 18. Nothing has happened,” he said.

Nicolás Gallo expels Juan Camilo Angulo. Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME

And he added: “Insults and grievances on the pitch are different. I was a player who insulted and yelled at my teammates, but encouraged. Other languages ​​are used on the pitch but nothing abnormal. It’s a decision.”

(Lionel Messi, the video gives him away, getting closer to returning to Barcelona)

(Impressive images of the fight between fans and police in Greece, video)

Sports