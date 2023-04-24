Is there a fight between the ‘horse’ Márquez and the coach of Unión Magdalena?

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Ricardo Márquez celebrates the partial tie of the Union
Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME
Ricardo Márquez celebrates the partial tie of the Union
Claudio Sergio Rodríguez spoke about the thorny issue.
Ricardo ‘Caballo’ Marquez was absent from the call for Union Magdalena vs. millionaires and the rumors in Santa Marta is that there was a fight between the striker and the DT, Claudio Sergio Rodriguez.
After the 1-1, the Argentine was consulted about the alleged acts of indiscipline of the ‘Caballo’.
The explanation
The DT responded without hesitation and cleared up doubts, because the media are already talking about what could have happened between the two.
“No nothing, I gave the ‘Horse’ some indications and I thought that today was not the game. He came with us on the bus. I called 20 players and decided that he was left out of the 18. Nothing has happened,” he said.
And he added: “Insults and grievances on the pitch are different. I was a player who insulted and yelled at my teammates, but encouraged. Other languages are used on the pitch but nothing abnormal. It’s a decision.”
