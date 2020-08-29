The subconscious never betrays. Often, if human relationships are inherently very complex, the bonds between parents and children, despite their unconditionality, are not without this ambiguity. And it is that there are many families who joke or comment on whether carlitos or paquita It is the favorite of mom or dad. A song that we have ever heard from our grandparents and our parents, and that now, perhaps, will happen to you and, you can experience in first person, what you really feel in all this.

While most parents publicly deny that they favor one child over another, deep down, they have a favorite, at least according to research. A 2005 study published in the Journal of Family Psychology, examined up to 384 families in which the siblings were born four years apart, and the conclusions were that 74% of mothers and 70% of fathers exhibited preferential treatment towards one of their children.

Feeling preferences or showing favoritism

In the end, you may inevitably feel more attracted to one of your children. Whether due to the very extension of your personality and desire to fulfill your unfulfilled wishes, personality affinity or other reasons, feeling preference is normal. However, showing favoritism is not so much, especially if it is constant and lasts over time.

For the psychologist and trainer of psychology and emotional intelligence to children with development and learning problems, Valeria Sabater, showing that you have a favorite at a specific time, whether for reasons of age or the particular needs of a child, is not punishable. “The problem comes when that bias is excessive and persists over time. When the parents begin to profess a different treatment of one of the children, praising him, molding him and directing all the dreams, praise and attention to him, we are already facing that phenomenon known as the trophy boy”, He assures.

In this way, it is crucial to keep that favoritism under control, and to profess and communicate the same love and with the same intensity to each and every child.

How to establish and maintain healthy and fair bonds with all children?

Often assuring your children that you love them equally and have the same love for all of them is the first step, especially if you have a secret inclination for one of them. The psychologist and psychotherapist, parenting expert and author of the book 13 things mentally strong parents don’t do, the doctor Amy morin, explains that you must first assume that feeling of preference.

“Putting blame aside and remembering that it is natural to get along better with some people better than others, in general, it is normal, so connecting more with one child than with another also, in addition, that connection may not be permanent, and the The link, for various reasons, can change over time, ”he says. Thus, recognizing feelings makes the measures to be taken early and it is possible to avoid that one of them feels emotionally displaced.

Another method to connect with everyone equally is to spend individual time with each of the children. “It is easy to spend time with a favorite child, it happens naturally, without planning, you simply enjoy their company; but you must make an effort to spend the same time with your child whose interests are out of your comfort zone, ”says Morin.

“It is important to enter each child’s world and proactively create opportunities individually, plan special dates together and hold them monthly with each child. Showing that quality, genuine positive care will ensure that everyone feels equally loved, ”continues the doctor.

Likewise, the rules should be the same for everyone, as should the consequences for bad acts, or when granting privileges. “In addition to that, praise or good behavior should be directed to all children equally, and not take as an example the positive act of one of them,” Morin concludes.

