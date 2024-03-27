“Conservative Dad’s Real Women of America” 2024 calendar features images of old-fashioned sexiness: bikinis, a sports car, and a bubble bath. A model, Dana Loesch, a former spokeswoman for the National Rifle Association, holds two rifles.

The calendar was intended to provoke liberals. Instead, it sparked a dispute on the right over whether “conservative dads” who are Christians should reject the calendar on moral grounds or accept it as an irreverent victory for the good guys.

Allie Beth Stuckey, an evangelical commentator, decried the calendar as “soft porn” marketed to married men, evidence of the growing polarization between Christian and secular conservatism. But the calendar itself suggests that Christian and secular conservatism are not exactly as different as she would like.

Cover model Riley Gaines, a former college swimmer and activist against transgender women's participation in women's sports, frequently speaks at church events and evangelical conferences. In another image, a crucifix hangs prominently on the kitchen wall behind a woman in a skimpy skirt, apron, and platform heels. On Platform Using vividly vulgar language, she wrote that she doesn't care “if the fact that she sees me sexy doing any of it offends your senses.”

Conservative evangelicals have long influenced the policy priorities of the Republican Party in the United States, and that influence extended to conservative culture, where evangelical norms against vulgarity were rarely questioned in public. In a way, they remain intact. Most pastors don't swear from the pulpit, and mainstream conservative churches still teach young people to save sex for marriage and avoid pornography.

However, an obscene, external spirit has entered the conservative power class, accelerated by the rise of Donald J. Trump, the diminished influence of traditional religious institutions and a changing media landscape dominated by the culture's looser standards. online.

When Trump was elected President in 2016, winning the votes of about 8 in 10 white evangelicals, many observers saw it as an essentially transactional relationship. Trump, a twice-divorced reality TV star, had promised to appoint conservative judges and defend Christian interests. But he rarely went to church and defended a recording in which he bragged about grabbing women's genitals as “locker room pranks.” He portrayed himself as a protector, not a pious traveling companion.

But it is difficult to remain loyal to a figure like Trump without being changed by him. Eight years after he first secured the Republican nomination for President, it is clear that the boundaries of public morality in evangelical America are shifting.

The change is perhaps most visible in politics. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who has embraced the label “Christian nationalist,” uses high-sounding words in the House of Representatives and in conversations with journalists.

Last summer, Nancy Mace, a Republican representative from South Carolina, joked about premarital sex and cohabitation, once obvious taboos, from the lectern at a Christian prayer breakfast in Washington. She opened her talk by saying that she had made a special effort to arrive early, rejecting her fiancé's advances to stay in bed. “It can wait, I'll see you later tonight,” she added. She later wrote in X that “I go to church because I am a sinner, not a saint!”

For some conservative Christians, there is too much at stake right now for some vulgarity to be not only tolerated, but required as a way of telling the truth.

The old institutions and personalities that defined evangelical culture are fading: Church attendance has declined while several major figures in the movement have died, retired or been brought down by scandal. Influencers and outsiders have filled the void.

Online, “the way to stand out is to be the most devout and the most extreme in the cause,” said Jake Meador, editor in chief of the evangelical publication Mere Orthodoxy, who has criticized the blurring of the divide between evangelical and secular standards. .

As for behavior in the bedroom, the old stereotype of the prudish Christian contradicts the complex recent history of evangelical openness about sex in certain settings. In the late 1960s and 1970s, evangelical authors and publishers produced scores of “marriage manuals” that were, in effect, sexual advice books. Gender had become popular in secular culture in the context of the sexual revolution, and many Christians sought their own guidance at a cultural moment when many felt threatened by feminism and changing gender expectations.

The manuals were deeply conservative in their own way, prohibiting sexual activities outside the heterosexual marital bed (and some activities within it). Evangelical leaders were trying to maintain high community standards without retreating from an increasingly crass dominant culture. They wanted to remain relevant, communicating that you don't have to give up good sex to become a Christian. It was a complex balancing act between basic human impulses and the dictates of faith.

But when some Christians feel the world has become dangerously imbalanced, piety can be framed as “awareness of social injustice” and breaking taboos as bravery.

The partial acceptance of vulgarity, said Kristin Kobes Du Mez, a historian who has studied evangelicalism and masculinity, is occurring at a time of deep conservative outrage over rising rates of nontraditional sexual and gender identities.

In that context, indulging in heterosexual lust, even if it is in bad taste, is seen as perhaps healthy and noble.

Part of the reason transgender identities are considered a threat is that they blur gender difference, Kobes Du Mez said. “Against that backdrop, it's healthy for a guy to desire a very sexy woman.”