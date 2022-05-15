from Lucia Briatore

Those who have been hospitalized or in intensive care would have a three times higher risk than people who have not had the infection

I am 40 years old, have been hypothyroid from birth and have a family history of maternal type 2 diabetes. Although I had already received two doses of the vaccine, a few months ago I fell ill with Covid, with only one day of fever. I have read in several articles that some people develop diabetes after being infected with the coronavirus. Considering my particular situation, even family, could I take risks?

He answers Lucia Briatorediabetologist, Medicine Unit 1 Ponente, ASL 2 Savonese, Pietra Ligure (GO TO THE FORUM)

About two years after the start of the Sars-CoV-2 pandemic we learned about this new virus, they have been developed (in record time) vaccines and specific therapies to counteract it and, in most cases, serious infections can be avoided. Among the things yet to be understood are the possible long-term risks and complications of Covid-19. In this context, some research suggests that people who have had the disease may have it an increased risk of developing diabetes compared to those who have not contracted the virus. It seems that the likelihood of developing diabetes increases as the severity of Covid increases: those who have been hospitalized or in intensive care would have three times the risk compared to people who have not had the infection. Furthermore, this probability is higher in those who already had risk factors such as obesity, metabolic syndrome and advanced ageas if to indicate that Covid is unmasking a potentially present situation, but not yet manifest.

Factors that might play a role The mechanism underlying the link between Covid and diabetes is unknown and certainly multifactorial. possible that they contribute stress hyperglycemia due to infectionan increase in insulin resistance caused by inflammation, direct or indirect damage by the virus to beta cells (the pancreatic cells that produce insulin) and the diabetogenic effect of some therapies used in Covid treatment, such as cortisone. Lifestyle changes related to the pandemic may also have contributed to an increase in diabetes cases, as the opportunities for exercise have been greatly reduced for most of us. Another fundamental aspect to understand whether post-Covid diabetes is chronicas typically happens for the classic forms of diabetes mellitus, or is transient and may therefore regress over time after the infection is completely resolved.

How to reduce the risk of diabetes Some researchers believe that the link between diabetes and Covid is yet to be clarified and confirmed, as people who have developed diabetes after Covid have been assessed a posteriori, in what are called retrospective observational studies. The limitation of this type of research is not being able to completely exclude many confusing factorsnti that may influence the results, for example diabetes familiarity or the presence of unrecognized Covid infection, because it is asymptomatic, in people considered as the control group. Much has yet to be understood on the subject. For now, if we want to reduce the risk of diabetes, we need to build on what we already know and act on modifiable factors that have been known for some time: maintain normal body weight, follow correct eating habits and practice regular physical activity.