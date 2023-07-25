Russia responded to the UN on Tuesday that at this time it is “impossible” to resume the grain agreement, that allowed the export of Ukrainian cereals through the Black Sea, due to the fact that the commitments with the Russian part were not fulfilled.

“Unfortunately, at the moment it is impossible to resume that agreement, because it is not fulfilled,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said in his daily telephone press briefing.

The spokesman added that, indeed, the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, again presented to Russian President Vladimir Putin “a kind of action plan and the promise that the Russian part of the agreement can be fulfilled sometime.”

“President Putin has clearly said that Russia is ready to immediately resume the agreement as soon as (the Russian side) is fulfilled,” Peskov stressed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Gavriil Grigorov. Sputnik/KremlinEFE/EPA

On July 17, Moscow suspended the agreement to export grain through the Black Sea from Ukrainian ports, initially signed in July 2022 with the mediation of Turkey and the UN. It alleges that the commitments agreed with Russia have not been fulfilled.

In one year, this agreement allowed the export of 32.8 million tons of cereals, mainly wheat and corn, and other food in more than a thousand journeys, something that especially benefited the humanitarian work of the World Food Program of the

UN (WFP).

Now, Moscow calls for the reconnection of the Russian agricultural bank, Rosseljozbank, to SWIFT; the lifting of sanctions on spare parts for agricultural machinery; the unblocking of logistics and transport insurance; the unfreezing of assets and the resumption of operation of the Togliatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline, which exploded on June 5

This Monday, precisely, the UN Secretary General urged Russia to resume the Black Sea Initiative, “fundamental to guarantee stability in supply and prices.”

“I call on the Russian Federation to resume the implementation of the Black Sea agreements and urge the world community to remain united in this effort to find effective solutions,” Guterres said during the opening of the United Nations Summit on Food Systems +2 in Rome.

The UN reiterated this Tuesday that its efforts for Russia to return to the Black Sea Initiative, the agreement to facilitate the export of Ukrainian and Russian cereals, will continue, according to a spokeswoman for the United Nations Conference for Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the main mediator in the negotiations.

“Every effort will continue to be made so that Russia returns to the initiative,” spokeswoman Catherine Huissoud said at a press conference.

Rolando Gómez, spokesman for the United Nations Office at Geneva, added at the same conference that contacts at different levels with Russia are being maintained in order to “continue unhindered access to the market for Russian and Ukrainian food and fertilizers.”

Sources close to the Ukrainian embassy in Geneva assured that Russia’s refusal to continue the agreement puts millions of people in the world at risk of famine, after some 400 million benefited from the launch of the initiative.

These sources assure that everything responds to a deliberate initiative by Russia to destabilize countries in Asia and Africa by increasing the global food crisis so that it leads to protests, migration and political conflicts.

Signing of the agreement between Russia and Ukraine to facilitate the export of grain from the Black Sea.

kyiv accuses Russia of having sabotaged the agreement

For its part, the Ukrainian military intelligence (GUR) published on Tuesday an alleged Russian internal official report detailing the sabotage measures that prevented up to 20 million tons of Ukrainian grain from leaving the Black Sea during the year that the so-called grain agreement lasted.

According to the GUR, the main objective of the “Joint Coordination Center” established by Russia to execute this agreement reached in July last year by Moscow with the UN and Turkey was to reduce as much as possible the export of Ukrainian grain through the corridor provided for in the agreement itself.

This objective, Ukrainian intelligence claims, was achieved by Russia’s blocking of the inspections provided for by the agreement on ships preparing to enter the Black Sea to load Ukrainian grain.

Cereals for sale at a market in Sana’a, Yemen.

In one of its passages, in the document, which bears the signature of the Joint Coordination Center, it says that “the qualitative inspection of the ships was also a key element to reduce the uncontrolled growth of grain exports from Ukrainian ports”, as denounced by the GUR in its Telegram account.

Another fragment of the report, which would be addressed to the Kremlin, states that the measures to “reduce the number of ships heading to Ukrainian ports and to significantly limit the volume of food exports from Ukraine” led to “preventing Kiev from exporting some 20 million tons”.

Sources from the Ukrainian port Pivdeni, one of the three from which Russia undertook to allow the export of grain under the agreement, have repeatedly denounced in recent months the sometimes total blockade imposed by Moscow through inspections.



“The document demonstrates that all actions to sabotage the Grain Agreement were part of a single plan developed in advance, and the targeted shelling of Ukraine’s port infrastructure is just another step in its execution,” says the GUR about Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports in recent days.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*TIME