He napoli he stayed 6 minutes away from shouting champion on the previous Serie A date. Salternitana tied the game at the end and took away the chance to celebrate in front of his audience. However, the Neapolitans will have a new chance this Sunday, against Udinese.
Everything seems to indicate that this season is a good one for ‘Chuky’ Lozano and company, since at the moment they are in first place overall with 79 points, while their closest pursuer is Lazio with 61. In addition to remembering that there are still 6 dates to be played.
You can see the game through the signal ESPN and Star+the latter exclusively for mobile devices.
Goalie: a.meret
Defenses: Di Lorenzo, A. Rrahmani, Kim Min-Jae, M. Olivera
Media: S. Lobotka, Zambo Anguissa, P. Zielinski
Forwards: Hirving Lozano, K. Kavaratskhelia, and V. Osimhen.
Hirving Lozano remembers his deceased representative
The Diabolical ‘Doll’ fondly remembered his former representative, Mino Raiola, who died a year ago as a result of a lung disease.
It was through his social networks that Lozano shared a publication dedicating a few words to him for everything he had experienced.
“I keep your memory as fresh as if time had not passed; I follow your footsteps and pay attention to your advice. Your words still resonate in my ears and guide my destiny,” the player wrote.
Goalie: M. Silvestri,
Defenses: Rodrigo Becao, J. Bijol, N. Pérez
Media: K. Ehizibue, l. Samardzic, Walace, S. Lovric, D. Udogie, R. Pereyra
Forwards: Yo. Nestorovsky.
Udinese vs Napoli – FORECAST
udinese 1-2 napoli.
#champion #Udinese #Naples #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply