Defenses: Di Lorenzo, A. Rrahmani, Kim Min-Jae, M. Olivera

Media: S. Lobotka, Zambo Anguissa, P. Zielinski

Forwards: Hirving Lozano, K. Kavaratskhelia, and V. Osimhen.

It was through his social networks that Lozano shared a publication dedicating a few words to him for everything he had experienced.

“I keep your memory as fresh as if time had not passed; I follow your footsteps and pay attention to your advice. Your words still resonate in my ears and guide my destiny,” the player wrote.

Defenses: Rodrigo Becao, J. Bijol, N. Pérez

Media: K. Ehizibue, l. Samardzic, Walace, S. Lovric, D. Udogie, R. Pereyra

Forwards: Yo. Nestorovsky.