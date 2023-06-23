My house, my internet, my freeway: In the climate crisis, the dispute over how to reduce emissions is growing. Many are now demanding that Germany’s holiest cow be sacrificed: the family home.

Man is amazed when you look at the strangely meek demands that the so-called climate stickers have written on their banners: They want cheap train tickets – and a speed limit. That’s all?

Other citizens, whom no one would call slobs, are making much more radical demands these days to stop climate change. Werner Sobek, sustainability pioneer and one of the most respected engineers in the world, calls for a ban on the construction of new single-family homes.

In the Hamburg-Nord district, no new single-family homes are being approved today, with the argument that the construction sector causes forty percent of all climate-damaging gases, concrete production alone contributes seven percent, more than all air traffic in the world; up to 200 tons of sand and gravel are used to build a single-family house.