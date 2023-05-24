No, Bashar al-Assad is not “back”, he never left. The Syrian dictator participated in the 32nd Summit of the Arab League, held on the 19th, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. His government had been suspended from the organization since the start of the civil war in 2011, including a period of Syrian representation by the Syrian National Coalition, an opposition umbrella. Assad’s presence in the Arab League is an important step towards a complete end to the war in Syria and the reconstruction of the country. Mainly, it marks a reality that many don’t want to see: Assad won the war.

The normalization of relations between the Assad government and most Arab governments gained momentum especially after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Assad, however, in practice, had been the victor of the war since 2016, at least, when Russian intervention on behalf of its ally annihilated the main opposition forces. Along with the Kurds, who have US support, the main locations were also retaken in the hands of the self-styled Islamic State, Daesh. In addition to Russia, Assad’s survival also relied on Hezbollah and Iran.

We talk a lot about the war in Syria here in our foreign policy space, and in March 2020 we wrote here that “Assad won the war. Whether you like that conclusion or not, it is still reality.” Three years have passed and some political actors continue to deny this reality, such as the US and Qatar. It can be said that the Assad government is a government responsible for a systematic violation of the human rights of its population and possibly responsible for crimes against humanity during the war. Both pertinent and fair statements.

china and interests

Considering other actors involved in the conflict and at the Arab League summit, however, it would be impossible not to point out that this accusation would have tones of hypocrisy. The rehabilitation of the Assad government by most of its Arab neighbors is a fait accompli. Behind the scenes, China probably played a role in this rehabilitation. Last March, in the context of the agreement between Iran and the Saudis, mediated by China, we wrote here that “the Arab delegations that visited Syria after the recent earthquake, plus the new agreement, should pave the way for the normalization of relations between the Syria and the Arab League”.

What are the interests in this normalization, then? Assad needs more allies and the maximum possible international recognition, to face both the so-called West and also in relation to other actors present in Syrian territory. Especially, the areas occupied by Türkiye and its allies. This is the weakest link for the Assad government. On the last 10th, inclusive, the foreign ministers of Russia, Syria, Turkey and Iran met in Moscow. On the agenda, the resumption of relations between Syrians and Turks and the negotiation of a possible Turkish withdrawal.

Assad even, when speaking at the Arab League, warned against “expansionist Ottoman thinking”, a reference to the Erdogan government, and that many problems in the region would have been caused by the Muslim Brotherhood, a group that has support from Turkey, but is seen as an enemy by Turkey. most Arab states. In addition to political allies, Assad will need more and more money to rebuild his country and his political regime. This eventual reconstruction cooperation, a kind of “regional Marshall Plan”, is only possible with the reconciliation between Saudis and Iranians.

It should also include Chinese capital, since, in addition to the world scenario of the beginning of “decoupling” between the economies of China and the US, the scope and level of Western sanctions prohibit any economic cooperation with Syria for companies and companies that do business with the West. In place of the gigantic Saudi Aramco investing in the Syrian oil structure, we will probably have a “parallel” company, which can make this investment without fear of sanctions, in a hypothetical example.

economy and reality

The reconstruction of Syria is an economic agenda of great importance for Iran, which sees in it the opportunity to “enforce” its military and political support for Assad. The oil example is hypothetical, but not entirely out of place, for two reasons. First, the old pipeline project through Syrian territory, linking the Persian Gulf to the Mediterranean, can be revived. This project is even at the root of the Arab intervention in Syria’s civil war. An intervention that produced, even indirectly, Daesh. Such a pipeline could increase the flow of Arab oil directly to Europe.

Second, with increasing discoveries of hydrocarbon reserves in the eastern Mediterranean, the Syrian coast becomes potentially rich. Finally, in addition to political ties and economic reconstruction, already mentioned, there is the fact that there are millions of Syrian refugees, many of them in Turkey, Jordan and other Arab countries. Will these people be able to return to their homes? If yes, how and when? Assad’s “return” has already gained another chapter, since the government of the United Arab Emirates has confirmed that it intends to invite him to the next Climate Conference, to be held in Dubai.

It is now up to the US and Europeans to accept reality. It’s not the best reality in the world, far from it, it’s not good news that Assad is the winner, but what else will they do? Insisting on the policy of sanctions and economic suffocation, which only brought problems to the common inhabitants of the country? Expand military logic? Half a million dead and more than 10 million displaced, after 12 years of war, speak louder. Mainly, Syria’s Arab neighbors and Assad’s peers are ready to accept the dictator as the winner of this chapter.