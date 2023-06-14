With videoIn the AD Play series Shula through town and country program maker Shula Tas investigates the ‘cultural gap’. She traveled the country to try to understand how it is possible that, from her Amsterdam suburban bubble, she looks at social issues so differently than her fellow citizens. Can we understand each other a little better? Or will we remain hopelessly divided? In the second episode she meets sheep farmer Boudewijn Kooijman from Bergen in Limburg.



“You don’t let the rats walk on your bread, do you?”

One of the statements of sheep farmer Boudewijn, whom I met for the episode about the wolf. Another divisive element in our society: the animal that was gone and came back. And where I saw a small glimmer of hope in his return, Boudewijn sees a downright nightmare.

After all, not a day goes by without being confronted with the facts: nature is doing badly. Every day I read about the climate crisis, about the ever-decreasing chance that global warming will remain below the one and a half degrees necessary for a livable world. Or about the consequences of that crisis that we are already seeing: floods, forest fires, deteriorating air quality.

Or I read about the effects of nitrogen deposition in nature, the acidification of the soil (again, caused by the drought), about birds whose feet collapse because of a lack of calcium. Or about the loss of biodiversity: disappearing bird species, fewer bees, fewer butterflies. It’s not a happy story.

And then, suddenly, there was a bright spot: the wolf was back in the Netherlands.

This naturally shy predator was found in our country again after being gone for more than a hundred years. Our little frog country was one animal species richer. An animal species that also has positive effects on biodiversity. For it is the natural enemy of deer and boar, and preys mainly on weakened animals, keeping their populations healthy. And the carcasses he leaves behind are food for other animals. It is not for nothing that the wolf has a protected status, and can therefore not be killed just like that.

I took it for granted that the wolf killed a few sheep in the meantime. A risk of the profession, which can also be prevented. The government has various tips and subsidies to keep the animals out of the herds. Fence fences, for example, four feet high, with five electrical wires, would keep those wolves out.

But according to Boudewijn, none of that is true. He started a Facebook group and an app group, so he receives daily messages about wolf alerts. He is constantly confronted with those facts: pasture animals are being attacked. The number of wolves in the Netherlands is increasing. There is a constant chance that his sheep are in danger. A nightmare.

It is easy to judge things that are far from you. As Boudewijn summarized it: “If the wolf were to walk through the Kalverstraat in Amsterdam, we would talk very differently.”

What do you think? Watch this episode and judge for yourself.

Shula through town and country is an opinion series from AD Play. In this series, Amsterdam-based program maker Shula Tas sets off throughout the Netherlands with the question of whether the gap between city and countryside can still be closed. Can she and several rural areas get closer together?

