The successful Netflix series, ‘The Witcher’, seems to have an uncertain future, since after the departure of Henry Cavill, the protagonist of the story in his role as Geralt of Rivia, other issues were added that could cause the series to be cancelled. One of them is the delay in the recordings due to the actors’ strike and another is that, in the third season, the production was already having problems with respect to the audience, so the streaming giant could be thinking of making drastic decisions. .

Will season 4 of ‘The Witcher’ be cancelled?

After Cavill’s departure, news broke that the next actor to play de Rivia would be Liam Hemsworth, so the recordings were going to start in the month of September. Now, due to the actors’ strike, which does not have a defined end, the situation of the series is not clear, since the filming of season 4 could start only in 2024, which would further delay a release date that no one confirms yet.

Liam Hemsworth will be the one to play Geralt of Rivia starting in season 4. Photo: AFP

Against this background, the new installment of the dark fantasy story could hit the Netflix grid in 2025 if they don’t regret it down the road and decide to cancel the series despite having signed on for at least two more seasons.

Where to watch ‘The Witcher’, season 4?

The series, first broadcast on December 20, 2019, is the brainchild of Netflix, so all the chapters of its three seasons can be found in the programming of said platform. Its plot is based on the ‘Geralt de Rivia Saga’ by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski and was created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich exclusively for the streaming giant.

What is the cast of ‘The Witcher’?

Henry Cavill (temp. 1-3), Liam Hemsworth (temp. 4) as Geralt of Rivia

Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg

Freya Allan as Cirilla ‘Ciri’

Eamon Farren as Cahir

Joey Batey as Dandelion

MyAnna Buring as Tissaia de Vries

Royce Pierreson as Istredd

Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla Vigo

Wilson Radjou-Pujalte as Dara

Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold

Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz

