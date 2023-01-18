With the front stagnant and Russia facing a possible spring offensive, weapons until recently denied by the West are now being shipped to Ukraine – or considered for shipment. when Moscow announced the withdrawal of troops from the city of Kherson, in the midst of the Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Russia has occupied much of southern and eastern Ukraine since the beginning of the war on February 24, 2022. Sham referendums, not recognized by the international community, resulted in the annexation, on September 30, of four provinces (oblasts) : Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson.

But the Ukrainian military managed to recover part of the territory initially conquered, especially the region of Kharkiv, in early September, and the city of Kherson, in early November.

In recent days, fighting has focused on the Ukrainian cities of Bakhmut and Soledar. These two cities in the eastern region of Donetsk Oblast are currently the most disputed points on the front line. Russia even announced the conquest of Soledar, but Ukraine said it still controls the small town.

New big Russian offensive?

In recent weeks, Ukrainian officials have repeatedly warned that Russia is preparing a major spring offensive. President Volodymyr Zelensky even said he had no doubt that this will happen.

General Valerii Zaluzhny, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, has declared that the big Russian offensive could start as early as the end of January. He said he did not know precisely whether the offensive would start in the Donbass region (east), in the south, or in the north, from Belarus and towards the capital, Kiev.

The German Ministry of Defense also takes for granted a major Russian offensive in Ukraine, but only in April, according to an internal analysis revealed by the Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung.

Analysts at the German body draw two scenarios: in the first, President Vladimir Putin would try to conquer the entire Donbass region. The offensive would begin in April. In parallel, Belarus would deploy tens of thousands of troops on the border with Ukraine. So Ukrainian forces would have to divide between protecting the border with Belarus and fighting in Donbass.

In the second scenario, Putin would try to conquer all of Ukraine in a two-front war, with the help of soldiers from Belarus. These would march on Kiev, while the Russians would attack from the Donbass. Russian soldiers would go all the way to the Polish border to stop Western arms supplies and occupy Transnistria. This scenario, however, would require full Russian mobilization.

The head of the Ukrainian military secret service, Kyrylo Budanov, told American broadcaster ABC News that Ukraine is planning a major counter-offensive in the European spring. He stated that more territories will be liberated, from Crimea to Donbass.

Either because of the fear of a Russian offensive, or to reconquer the occupied territory, Ukraine has increased its requests for military aid to the West, including American missile launchers ATACMs, with a range of 300 kilometers, and German heavy tanks of the Leopard 2 type. .

Ever-increasing involvement

But since the start of the war, the West has been reluctant to deliver heavy weapons to Ukraine, citing fears of being drawn into war or provoking Russia, which is a nuclear power. And of all Western countries, none is more reticent than Germany.

That Western stance has changed significantly in recent weeks. At the end of December, the United States announced the deployment of a Patriot missile defense system battery. The Ukrainian government has long requested this advanced surface-to-air missile system, capable of hitting planes, cruise missiles and short-range ballistic missiles.

In early January, Germany and the United States pledged to send 40 German Marder and 50 American M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles. And Germany promised to deliver one more Patriot battery, which it had previously refused.

France has stated that it will send an unspecified number of AMX-10 RC light combat tanks.

Days later, the UK announced the delivery of Challenger 2 main battle tanks, thus becoming the first country to supply Western-built MBT combat vehicles to Ukraine.

For its part, Poland has declared itself willing to supply 14 Leopard war tanks, but needs approval from Germany, where they are manufactured.

The Marder and M-2 Bradleys are Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs) used for troop transport and fire support. The AMX-10 RC are Armored Combat Vehicles (AFV) used for reconnaissance missions in hazardous environments and for fire support.

The Leopard 2 and the Challenger 2 belong to another category, the main battle tanks (MBT), also known as main battle tanks, with heavy armament and armor. Leopard 2s are often used in combination with Marder.

Decisions by the British and Polish governments, which appear to have been combined, have increased pressure on Germany to free up supplies from other countries or supply the Leopard 2-type tanks itself, which Ukraine has repeatedly requested.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba again called for the tanks during a visit to Kharkiv by German Minister Annalena Baerbock.

But German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz has been reticent and has said he wants to make a thoughtful and thoughtful decision. He argued that the majority of the German population supports him in this position. Furthermore, he recalled that Germany has already decided to send Marder tanks.

The pressure on Berlin, however, is only increasing, both in the opposition and within the government and also abroad. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Ukraine would receive more heavy weapons from Western allies in the near future.

He may be referring to the meeting of Western countries supporting Ukraine at the US air base in Ramstein, Germany, on January 20, at which a joint deployment of Leopard 2 tanks to Kiev could be decided.

The difference Leopard 2 can make

Ukraine has already said it could win the war as early as 2023 if the West provided it with more powerful military equipment, including long-range missiles and heavy tanks.

Tanks are a central element in ground combat. Without them, Ukraine is unlikely to be able to regain Russian-occupied territory. So far, the Ukrainian military has mainly used Soviet tanks of the T-72 type, some of them captured from fleeing Russian soldiers. After a year of war, many have been destroyed or damaged.

The Leopard 2, manufactured by the German armament industry Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, is considered one of the best Western battle tanks. Experts say that, in significant numbers, these combat vehicles could substantially enhance Ukraine’s ability to repel Russian forces.

The Leopard 2 weighs over 60 tonnes, has a 120mm cannon and can hit a target up to five kilometers away. The diesel engine is comparatively economical and therefore more suitable for Ukraine in times of scarcity than, for example, American Abrams tanks, which consume much more fuel.

About 20 countries have a total of more than 2,000 Leopard 2 tanks, which means that each country could supply a part of its arsenal. Thus, Ukraine would avoid receiving tanks of different types, making it easier to maintain and train soldiers.

But there are still limits on helping

The Leopard 2 combat tanks, as well as the American ATACM missile launchers, can play a key role at a time when Ukrainian forces have been able to recover ground and withstand heavy Russian attacks.

Zelenski reiterated interest in ATACM missile launchers during a meeting with US President Joe Biden just before Christmas, but Biden’s denial was categorical.

The ATACMs, with a range of 300 kilometers, could hit Russian weapons depots that are outside the frontline and out of reach of the Ukrainians, in the occupied territories of eastern Ukraine. Or even be used to hit Russian soil, which could lead to an escalation in the conflict.

Thus, despite having increased military aid in recent weeks, the West indicates, through Biden’s refusal, that there are still limits to military collaboration with Ukraine.