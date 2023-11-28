‘There is room at the bottom’ presented November 27, 2023 its chapter 355 in which it was possible to see how the dance party organized by Joel and ‘Patty‘in the series of America TV. Despite having Group 7 in the animation of the activity, what they had hoped for was not raised. However, over the course of the episode it seemed that they would succeed.

As is known, joel He even invested in a little more than 400 books for his dance class in ‘There is room at the bottom’ and 100 were left in the hands of Francesca, who despite having supported him, did not reach his desired goal. Given this, it seems that the marriage of both characters played by Erick Elera and Melissa Paredes would be in danger, since they would not have the wedding they dreamed of and it would be better to cancel it because not everything invested in the activity was recovered. Keep reading this note to learn a little more about what happened at the ‘Fish Face’ event.

Joel and ‘Patty”s fuck failed on ‘AFHS’

How much did Joel and ‘Patty’ raise from the ‘AFHS’ scam?

After finishing the cocking, joel and ‘Patty’ They began to calculate how much they had collected. As for Polladas, they only managed to sell 200 or more beers, it would be something like 600 extra soles. In that sense, they managed to raise half of what they initially planned. Faced with her failure, ‘Patty’ was disappointed because she still had cocks left over and everything was already lost; However, the ‘Fish Face’ told her not to worry about her, that they would still have the wedding of her dreams in ‘There is room at the bottom.’

