Ukraine’s counter-offensive, which is progressing slowly anyway, now threatens to falter even more due to the weather. It is about the phenomenon “Rasputiza”.

Kiev – The Ukrainian counter-offensive, which has been going on for almost 3 months, has so far not had the desired great success. Now it looks like the Ukraine war will continue through the winter and spill over into the new year. The counter-offensive, which was already progressing slowly, is likely to be slowed down even more by the weather in winter. The phenomenon “Rasputiza” is primarily responsible for this.

Weather threatens Ukrainian counter-offensive: Rasputitsa turns Ukraine into a mud desert

Also known as “General Mud” or “Marshal Mud”, the Rasputitsa phenomenon occurs in the lowlands of Ukraine and Russia twice a year, once in autumn and once in spring. While a lot of rain falls in autumn, the snow melts in the affected regions in spring. In both cases, however, the result is the same: the ground softens and turns into a mud desert.

“The background is that with the end of winter in Ukraine, Belarus and Russia thaw begins,” meteorologist Björn Alexander told the broadcaster nv. “The snow melts, the ground thaws and with it the ground becomes soft and muddy over hundreds of square kilometers – there are no more paths,” said the meteorologist. This has consequences for the fighting in Ukraine.

Tanks stuck because of Rasputitsa: Mechanized units have difficulty moving

When the troops of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin were the attacking side in Russia’s war of aggression, Rasputitsa was considered the savior of the Ukrainian military. Because of the mud, the Russians found it difficult to move their mechanized units of tanks and armored vehicles. But now the phenomenon threatens to further slow down Ukraine’s counteroffensive. Western partners supplied Kiev’s military with countless battle tanks and armored personnel carriers. This equipment, vital for attacking Russian units, could get stuck in the mud because of Rasputitsa.

Recording outside the “Rasputiza” period: mud on a road near Bakhmut. © Celestino Arce Lavin/Imago

Shortly after Putin’s war of aggression began, in March 2022, Ukrainian military analyst Mykola Beleskov told the news agency AFP emphasizes: “There have already been many situations in which Russian tanks and other vehicles drove across the fields and got stuck. The soldiers were forced to leave them and continue on foot.” The same could now happen with Ukrainian soldiers.

Ukraine and Russia very likely prepared for Rasputitsa: “They probably have the means”

In an interview with the portal Yahoo News in August 2022, Australian military strategist Mick Ryan stressed that both Russian and Ukrainian troops had been fighting in the same area for hundreds of years. Therefore, they are very likely to be prepared for Rasputiza. “It doesn’t mean it’s easy, but I guess they have ways of dealing with it,” he said. Therefore, Ukrainian troops are likely to continue their offensive towards Melitopol.

Strategist Ryan also underlined that the effect of Rasputiza is much stronger in spring. The melting snow has a bigger impact. However, he also acknowledged that the fall makes “life for the infantry” harder. Supplying soldiers and moving artillery becomes more difficult. (bb)