A video that has circulated in recent hours on social networks has attracted attention for showing what at first glance appear to be alleged UFOs flying in the state of Nevada, in the United States.

As it became known, the video was published on Saturday, July 29. However, many question the veracity of the recording.

And although the video was broadcast by journalists and the media from different parts of the world, it is, in effect, a false video.

The recording was actually developed using Computer Generated Imagery (CGI) techniques, using digital combat simulation software, Digital Combat Simulator (DCS).

One of the publications of this material was made through the Instagram account with the username iceman_fox1as it has been found.

It is worth mentioning that this video is known at a time when the United States began to take unidentified flying objects (UFOs) very seriously again after last Wednesday, before a subcommittee of the House of Representatives in charge of investigating the so-called “unidentified anomalous phenomena”, three retired soldiers assured that they have seen objects of this type and that the authorities keep evidence of it.

The Pentagon itself began to pay special attention to the issue after several unexplained sightings by Navy and Air Force pilots. The concern, he says, is that these sightings could be aerial surveillance technology used by other countries to gather intelligence on US defenses.

In any case, the Office of Anomaly Resolution in All Domains “has so far found no credible evidence of extraterrestrial activity, off-world technology, or objects that defy the known laws of physics,” Sean testified last April. Kirkpatrick, director of that unit of the Department of Defense.

