The favorites have already been decided before the grand finale of the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool. A well-known ESC face will be there.

Munich/Liverpool – On Saturday it’s time again: “12 points go to …” The final of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) takes place in Liverpool on May 13th. For Germany this year occurs Hamburg band Lord of the Lost with their song “Blood & Glitter”. Whether the band can prevail against their 25 fellow combatants will only be decided in the final. But in the first of two semi-finals on May 9th, a favorite seems to have already emerged ESC-will look familiar to fans.

ESC semi-finals: has the winning country already been determined? – 45 percent chance of winning for Sweden

In the betting shops, a clear winner is emerging. Swedish artist Loreen will with her song “Tattoo” seen at the top of the bookmakers. Loreen is no stranger to the ESC stage. In 2012 she brought victory to Sweden with the song “Euphoria”. Accordingly, their chances of winning would be 45 percent. With her spectacular show she was able to convince even before the final.

Your biggest competitor comes from Finland. For the singer Käärijä and his song “Cha Cha Cha”, the bookmakers see a 22 percent chance of winning. Experts see a duel between the two Scandinavian countries.

Loreen from Sweden sings “Tattoo” during the first semi-final at the 67th Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool. © Martin Meissner/dpa

Should Loreen win a second time, Sweden would draw level with Ireland, the most successful ESC participant to date, with a total of seven wins. However, it has been some time since Ireland’s last win. In this semi-final, the Irish were eliminated early for the fifth time in a row. The Netherlands, Malta, Latvia and Azerbaijan also didn’t make it to the final.

ESC semi-finals: These countries are in the final – second semi-final on May 11th

The German candidates only introduced themselves in the semifinals. You belong to the five countries who are always allowed to take part in the ESC final. After Malik Harris finished last year, the prospects for Lord of the Lost are looking brighter. The bookies see the band in the middle, but it probably won’t be enough for the win. After the first semi-final, the following countries have qualified for the ESC final on Saturday:

Ukraine

Norway

Serbia

Sweden

Portugal

Israel

Czech Republic

Finland

Switzerland

Moldova

Croatia

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Great Britain

(The remaining participants will be determined after the final on May 11)

The ESC 2023 stands out with two special features. Last year, the Ukrainian group Kalush Orchestra won the ESC. Because of the Ukraine war, the music competition cannot be held in the previous year’s winner country for the first time and will therefore take place in Liverpool. In addition, it will be the last time that Peter Urban will comment on the ESC. After 25 ESC competitions, he says goodbye. (vk/afp)