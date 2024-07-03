Not only is negotiate commercial matters or exchange of goods: it is negotiated in public and private affairs “seeking their best achievement” (says the dictionary), and in international affairs also to reach agreements, accords and treaties. Everything in life is negotiableeven as a family about which movie to watch, where to go for a walk, or what time the children should return from a party.

The breviary is relevant because the President Lopez Obradordrawing a line to their majorities in the Congresshe said that even assuming that the Head of the Judicial Branch of the Federation, Norma Lucía Piña Hernándezresign from office, the Constitutional reform that wants approved in September should not be “negotiated”.

He was asked yesterday:

–If the Prime Minister resigns, could a watered-down reform be negotiated?

“No, no, no. That’s from the time of the corruption and of the authoritarianismthere should not be that kind of talks“, he replied.

He overlooked that strictly speaking (at least from a constitutional point of view), out of elementary respect for the separation of powers (even if it is in the forms), that It would not be up to him to negotiate his initiative but to the shepherds of their majorities in the Congress.

Every day it is more evident that the worrying reform no this motivated out of a genuine interest in improving justice and its delivery, but in the AMLO’s personal dispute with Piña.

Since their first meeting (last year in Querétaro) to commemorate the 106th anniversary of the Constitution, the lady had the audacity to define her administration as different from that of her predecessor in office, Arturo Zaldívar Lelo de Larrea:

Diversity among those who administer justice is not only inevitable, it is desirable, he said. “It is healthy, it is necessary to weigh the activity of judges in light of the decisions they issue and never lose sight of judicial independence. That of the judges and that of the Powers of the Republic. An independent judiciary is a pillar of our democracy.”

The message contrasted with the behavior of Zaldivarwhom AMLO He betrayed him as someone who sent him a message during the 2018 presidential campaign to put himself at his service.

Proud, in recent February he boasted:

“We respectfully intervened” in decisions of the Supreme Court.

That speech by Piña was doubly offensive for the president because she was chosen by the majority of ministers after the majority also annulled the possibility of Zaldívar remaining two unconstitutional extra years in the position of head of the Judicial Branch of the Federation.

The idea of ​​resignation arose from what has been interpreted as a suggestion (in reality indirect) by the López Obrador-supporting minister Yasmín Esquivel in this regard, in the private session of the Plenary of the Court, on Monday of this week, and in the monologues of Jalisco Ricardo Monreal also put the minister at the center of the conflict.

Is the victim Piña then guilty of the reform of the Judiciary…?

