Two points out of six possible, That is the balance left by the Colombian National Team on this double date of the South American qualifying round towards the 2026 World Cup.results that have him in fifth position of the table with six points.

Colombia closed the double date with two draws: They drew 2-2 against Uruguay at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla, and this Tuesday they once again demonstrated their lack of goals and drew goalless against Ecuador at the height of Quito, despite having several clear opportunities to score.

Colombia was not lucky with the goal

Against Ecuador at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium, The National Team scored two goals that were annulled by the central judge. In the first half, James Rodríguez assisted Luis Díaz with a filtered pass, and the guajiro defined the goalkeeper’s exit with exquisiteness and sent the ball to the back of the net.

However, the central judge of the match automatically invalidated the goal after the assistant raised the flag indicating the Colombian was offside.

But the most controversial action came in the second half and after a stopped ball. Carlos Cuesta He caught a loose ball inside the area and with a kick he scored a goal that silenced the stadium and broke the 0-0 tie on the scoreboard.

But The VAR called the referee Facundo Tello to review the play due to a possible misplacement in Rafael Santos Borré at the moment of the shot by the national team’s central defender.

The action was reviewed on the side screen and after a few minutes, the judge annulled the goal, since considered that Borré did interfere in the play and hindered Ecuador goalkeeper Moisés Ramírez.

The Colombian National Team has no luck with the VAR

With the last goal invalidated, the National Team reached a new record in the South American qualifying round. According to data from MisterChip, specialist in football data and statistics, Colombia is the team with the most goals disallowed in the World Cup qualifying phase.

“Colombia is the team with the most goals disallowed by VAR (four with Tuesday’s) in the history of the South American qualifiers. 4 Colombia (1 to Quintero, 1 to Mina, 1 to Borja and 1 to Cuesta) 3 Venezuela, 2 Brazil, Chile and Uruguay,” revealed the Spaniard.

#EYEYEYEY – Colombia is the team with the most goals disallowed by VAR (four with today’s) in the history of the South American Qualifiers. 4 Colombia (1 to Quintero, 1 to Mina, 1 to Borja and 1 to Cuesta)

3 Venezuela

2 Brazil, Chile and Uruguay — MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) October 18, 2023

Colombia’s next match in the playoffs

Now, the Colombian National Team must turn the page on these two ties and focus on preparing for the difficult match that is coming in the South American tie.

Next Thursday, November 16, Néstor Lorenzo’s team will measure its strength against the Brazilian team at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium in the city of Barranquilla.

