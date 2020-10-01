This is his first trip to Africa. He is also the first Pentagon chief to set foot on African soil for nearly 15 years. A continent “marginalized” by President Donald Trump during his term which is ending, according to a specialist.

Pentagon chief Mark Esper’s North African tour began in Tunisia, where he arrived on September 30. Before then going to Algeria and then to Morocco. With its various interlocutors, it is essentially a question of anti-jihadist cooperation. This is one of the few areas in which the administration of Donald Trump still seems to be interested on the continent. The United States today remains an important player in the supply of weapons and equipment to fight terrorism in Africa.

Between 6,000 and 7,000 American troops are deployed in Africa today. For the head of the Pentagon, it will be a question of reassuring Washington’s Maghreb partners of his desire to strengthen ties with his allies in the region, at a time when specialists point out “disinterest” displayed by President Donald Trump vis-à-vis the African continent.

“Donald Trump has never made a trip to the continent. He has only received a small handful of African heads of state at the White House and has never made major speeches on the positioning of the United States with regard to the continent “, analyzes the former American ambassador Jeff Hawkins, associate researcher at the Institute of international and strategic relations (IRIS).

The head of the Pentagon will have to reassure Africans, in particular on the role that Donald Trump intends to reserve for the personnel of the American military command for Africa (Africom). There is increasing talk of the possibility of closing a large drone base in Agadez, Niger, a key element in the fight against terrorism in the Sahel.

The Department of Defense no longer seeks to weaken terrorist groups in Africa, which are no longer considered a danger to the United States, but to contain themJeff Hawkins, Associate Researcher at IRIS and former American AmbassadorIRIS website

The former American ambassador Jeff hawkins notes, moreover, that Donald Trump’s budget plan for fiscal year 2021 provides for a drastic reduction in the American contribution to UN peacekeeping operations of nearly $ 450 million. This is sure to affect the ongoing missions in the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan.

Washington denies it. The White House speaks more of a reorientation of its policy than of an abandonment, explains the former American diplomat. For the American administration, it is a question of favoring reliable African partners and putting an end to interminable missions, while remaining vigilant in the face of the imposing presence of the Chinese but also of the Russians on the African ground. “But the effect is the same. Africa appears to be left behind, as US attention turns to other targets.”, in Asia and elsewhere, notes researcher Jeff Hawkins.

American diplomacy, however, strives to remain active on the continent. The Trump administration has even proposed mediation in certain African conflicts, such as the Nile issue between Egypt and Ethiopia, recalls the former ambassador. But it will take more than mediation and a tour of the Pentagon chief to restore confidence and mend President Donald Trump’s friction with the continent.

His now famous words about ‘shitty countries’ suggest certain prejudices about AfricaJeff Hawkins, Associate Researcher at IRIS and former American AmbassadorIRIS website

More importantly, adds the researcher, some of the traditional pillars of American policy in Africa, such as the fight against instability, humanitarian aid and the promotion of democracy, have very little appeal to the eyes of the president for whom, only commercial issues count.

For Jeff hawkins, if President Donald Trump were to be re-elected, we should not hope for a clearing up in relations between the White House and Africa. But he has reason to believe that a victory for Democratic candidate Joe Biden could be a game-changer. In an interview granted to Radio France Internationale, Jeff hawkins explains that Donald Trump’s opponent already has a solid team that is preparing its policy vis-à-vis Africa. Veterans of the Obama administration of which he was vice-president. “It is these experts who are preparing a more balanced and more respectful commitment to the African continent”, he confides to our colleagues.