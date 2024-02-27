The United States, at least led by President Joe Biden, is not concerned about the rise of left-wing or right-wing governments in the region but the transparency of his rise, the democratic power and talent when exercising it.

(You can read: United States: why did the failure put fertility treatments in Alabama at risk?)

This was said this Monday by the National Security Advisor for the Western Hemisphere of the White House, Juan González, during a forum in Washington where the future of relations between Washington and Latin America was explored, and the challenges faced in the region.

(Keep reading: The love relationship that threatens trial against former President Donald Trump in Georgia)

“From the president's (Biden) perspective, the issue is not where a country or government is on the political spectrum but rather how he was elected and how he governs. In this complex world we need common ground to work with these elected governments. Argentina is the perfect example. We worked with the Fernández government and as soon as Javier Milei was elected we ran because we wanted to show that we are interested in their success,” González said during the event organized by the Atlantic Council think tank.

(Keep reading: The United States will sanction transportation operators that facilitate irregular migration)

Juan González, National Security Advisor for the Western Hemisphere. Photo:

Something similar to the approach that the United States has had, with the leftist government of Colombian Gustavo Petro since he assumed the House of Nariño in August 2022.

The forum was used as the basis to launch a new Council report titled “Redefining the United States' strategy with Latin America and the Caribbean for a new era,” written with the collaboration of more than 30 personalities from both regions. Among them former presidents, former ambassadors, congressmen and other figures with decades of experience in the relationship.

In addition to González, the event included the Deputy Undersecretary of State of the State Department, Mark Wells; the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Argentina, Diana Mondino; the former ambassador of Colombia and former president of the Inter-American Bank, Luis Alberto Moreno; the former Chancellor of El Salvador María Eugenia Brizuela de Ávila, and the director of the center for Latin America at the Atlantic Council Jason Marczak, among others.

(You can read: Should the US resume sanctions against Venezuela or be optimistic about the electoral process?)

The report is based on the fact that The relationship between the United States and its neighbors to the south is strategic and must be strengthened in light of the large number of interests they share: from borders, to economic and security issues..

However, the report maintains, the perception that Washington cares little about the region and the growing influence of external actors such as Russia and China “require a rejuvenation and renewed focus on this partnership.”

(Also: Arrival of migrants to the US is reduced: Colombia and Venezuela, the ones with the greatest drop)

The presidents of China and Russia, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin. Photo: Sergei KARPUKHIN / SPUTNIK / AFP

With this objective, experts suggest four areas of work that should guide this new stage: Economy, investment and trade; energy security; regional migration and security; and democracy, strengthening of institutions and good governance.

On the first point, the report maintains that we should aim for a mutually beneficial economic partnership where investment in Latin America and the Caribbean results in growth for the region and parallel investment for the United States. Likewise, establish a comprehensive commercial relationship that equally values ​​and integrates both services and goods, achieve a streamlined and efficient supply chain network that covers strategically important sectors, and guarantee expanded and equitable access to markets throughout the hemisphere. .

(You can read: Why would Biden's appointment to the US embassy in Colombia have failed?)

A united front in the Hemisphere to prepare for climate-induced events and strategies for such mitigation and adaptation, aligning policies and investing in sustainable solutions.

In energy security the bet is to forge “a united front in the Western Hemisphere that prepares for climate-induced events and the strategies necessary for such mitigation and adaptation, aligning policies and investing in sustainable energy solutions; aiming to establish the region as leader in innovation and energy transition, focusing on the development of renewable energy, energy efficiency improvements and low-carbon technologies that can boost the region's economic potential; and collaborate on region-specific climate resilience initiatives, including infrastructure adaptation and community preparedness, to mitigate the impacts of related natural disasters“.

On the point of migration and security, experts talk about improving hemispheric security conditions by promoting a new regional association to combat the alarming rise and influence of transnational criminal organizations and curb the production and impact of synthetic opioids.

(You can read: The report that the Democratic Center will deliver to the OAS on the situation in Colombia)

Caravan of migrants advancing towards the border with the United States.

Also reduce migratory flows working with hemispheric partners to stop emigration and transit migrationthrough new development-oriented strategies that promote economic growth and development.

(Also: United States: Joe Biden's Colombian advisor leaves his position in the White House)

Finally, they call for strengthening institutions by promoting transparency and leveraging technology for governance, insisting on a pragmatic and non-partisan democracy, focused on fostering the prosperity and empowerment of civil society and promoting regional cooperation to address governance challenges. They also ask support judicial reforms and combat corruption to strengthen democratic resilience in the hemisphere.

SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington