Jay Slater, a young British tourist, has disappeared without a trace in Tenerife. A possible dispute over an expensive luxury watch could shed light on the matter.

Tenerife – The fate of Jay Slater is still unknown. The 19-year-old tourist from Great Britain has been missing from Tenerife since June 17th.

The young man, who spent his Spanish holiday on the popular tourist island, has disappeared without a trace. Despite intensive searches by the local authorities, he has not yet been found – the police have now stopped the searchBut apparently there is a new theory surrounding a luxury Rolex watch worth over 14,000 euros.

Jay Slayter (19) missing in Tenerife: Will luxury watch theory bring about a change in the case of the British holidaymaker?

The missing man’s parents have not given up hope of finding their son alive. They expressed their gratitude for the support they have received and stressed their determination to continue the so far unsuccessful search for Jay Slater. “We are overwhelmed by the compassion and support we have received and would like to thank the local search teams for all their help in planning the search to find our Jay,” Jay’s mother said to bbc.com.

Meanwhile, investigators are pursuing a new theory about the young Brit’s sudden disappearance. At the center of this alleged lead is a possible dispute over an expensive luxury watch. This could bring a new twist to the case.

Expensive Rolex worth over 14,000 euros comes into focus – was there a dispute over the luxury watch?

The well-known investigative journalist Mark Williams-Thomas expressed the suspicion in a video on X that Jay may have been involved in a dispute over the expensive watch shortly before his disappearance. Friends of the missing man received a Snapchat message from him in which Jay admitted to having stolen the Rolex luxury watch worth 12,000 British pounds (about 14,190 euros).

According to Williams-Thomas’ findings, which are consistent with the results of the investigation so far, the missing man left the NRG Festival in the Playa de las Americas resort on Tenerife at around 6 a.m. on June 17. Jay drove to an Airbnb accommodation in a rental car with two men with whom he and his friends had been partying at the festival. During the trip, Jay is said to have posted a message on Snapchat in which he claimed to have stolen the Rolex, worth over 14,000 euros, from an unknown person.

Police apparently investigating fight outside club in Tenerife – Jay Slater was also seen there

The Spanish police confirmed DailyMail officially that another case is being investigated independently of the investigation into Jay’s disappearance. Investigators are apparently looking into the reason behind an altercation that took place in front of the Papagayo Beach Club. Jay Slater was seen there on the night of his disappearance. According to initial police findings, a “stocky Eastern European man” was also involved in the fight in front of the Papagayo Beach Club. His valuable Rolex had previously been stolen.

However, it is still unclear whether this incident is connected to the disappearance of Jay Slater. A friend of the missing man recently made public a disturbing detail from a phone call with Jay. The young vacationer’s father also made a desperate appeal to the public.