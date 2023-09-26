Even the famous Consolidation evoked as the only way to save the whole mess, is starting to show signs of wear and tear, just as the promised land of subscription services is showing which, after the initial joys distributed to almost everyone, is creating a chasm of market between those who are outside and those who are inside, with publishers such as Devolver Digital who have decided to withdraw because the offers have become more modest.

The great successes of Hogwarts Legacy, Baldur’s Gate 3, Starfield, Resident Evil 4, Dead Space and others were accompanied by the crisis of Embracer, Square Enix and Ubisoft, by widespread layoffs, by the closure of medium and small studios such as Mimimi and Volition, from Unity’s attempted coup, from Sony revealing its live service plans and so on.

2023 will be remembered as a truly strange year. On the one hand it can be considered one of the best years ever in terms of releases, on the other it is also the one in which the wounds of the traditional market they have started to lose blood and it is no longer possible to swab them.

Skyrocketing development costs

The successes of games belonging to successful series are part of the problem

The problem is known and has been expressed several times, starting from the former head of PlayStation Shawn Layden, who in unsuspecting times spoke of the unsustainability of the traditional market, in particular the triple A one, with costs that end up doubling with each generation .

Over the months and years, various industry personalities have reiterated the point, publicly and otherwise. Just recently, an email from Phil Spencer emerged in which the head of Microsoft’s gaming division made a ruthless analysis of the current market, talking about publishers afraid of the risks due to the increase in production costs, who no longer launch new intellectual properties and who increasingly rely on well-known and established series to keep sales high. In fact, the classic market appears alive only due to the strength of the push that comes from below, where the top is stuck in a vicious circle that does not allow it to take half a step forward.

Today the president of Capcom, Haruhiro Tsujimoto, reiterated the point, speaking about the price of games being too low compared to the increasingly expensive development costs. Open heaven! How can you make such statements in a market that produces million-dollar hits like the ones listed above? Many shouted.

Unfortunately, hiding your head in the sand is of no use, because i signs of the crisis There are so many of them now and we can’t figure out how to get out of them. A crisis which, moreover, is not a recent affair, but comes from afar. As you know, the Gears of War series was created by Epic Games. The first, second and third chapters, those managed directly by the Unreal Engine studio, grossed more or less the same amount and can be considered three successful games, yet it was precisely that success that made Epic Games decide to abandon the traditional market for live services. The reason? The first Gears of War cost about six times less than the third. Basically, the audience was there, but it wasn’t growing in sufficient quantities to compensate for the increase in development costs. It was the end of the Xbox 360 generation and the traditional market was already showing some cracks. Unfortunately, some of the supporting pillars have now collapsed. Will they be rebuilt in time?