The Emirates Digital Government has confirmed that the periods spent by the worker in moving between his place of residence and the place of work, are not counted within working hours, except for some categories of workers in accordance with the controls determined by the executive regulations of the Labor Law.

She stated that the UAE Labor Law has set working hours per day in the private sector to eight working hours per day, and not to exceed 48 hours per week, and normal working hours are reduced by two hours during the month of Ramadan.

She referred to the most prominent provisions related to working hours in the private sector, including Article (17) of Federal Decree-Law No. (33) of 2021 regulating labor relations, the “Emirati Labor Law”, as the working hours per day in the private sector are limited to eight working hours per day. , and not to exceed 48 hours per week.

The daily working hours can be increased or decreased for some economic sectors or some categories of employment, in addition to the working hours, rest and hours during which it is prohibited to work for certain categories of workers, according to the employment classification that is specified in the executive regulations of the Labor Law.

In the event that the employee works without a full-time system, the original employer, or any other employer with whom the employee works, may not demand the worker to work for him more than the hours agreed upon in the work contract, except with the employee’s written consent.

In the event that the employee desires to perform his work remotely, whether from inside or outside the country, and with the approval of the employer, the employer may stipulate specific working hours.

The employee may not work for more than 5 consecutive hours without a rest period or periods of not less than an hour in total, provided that these periods are not included in the calculation of working hours. Their nature – such as field jobs – and according to the employment classification specified in the executive regulations of the Labor Law.

She indicated that the employer can employ the worker for additional working hours over the normal working hours, provided that they do not exceed two hours per day, and he may not be employed more than that except in accordance with the conditions and controls specified by the executive regulations of the Labor Law. In all cases, the total working hours should not exceed (144) hours every three (3) weeks.

The provisions of the law indicated that if the working conditions required the worker to work more than the normal working hours, the period of the increase was considered an additional time for which the worker would receive a wage equal to the wage corresponding to the normal working hours n according to the basic wage, in addition to an increase of no less than (25) of that wage.

If the working conditions require the worker to work overtime between ten o’clock in the evening and four in the morning, the worker shall be entitled for the extra time the wage prescribed in relation to the normal working hours, calculated according to the basic wage, plus an increase of no less than (50%) of that wage, except for that. Shift workers.

If the circumstances require the worker to be employed on the day of rest specified in the work contract or work regulations, he shall be compensated with another day of rest, or he shall be paid the wage of that day according to the wage established for normal working days, plus an increase of no less than (50%). of the basic wage for that day. Note that an employee may not be employed for more than two consecutive days of rest, with the exception of day laborers.

She pointed out that government agencies are not subject to the Labor Law, as they are governed by the Human Resources Law in the Federal Government, and the Human Resources Laws for the local governments of each emirate. See working hours in the government sector.



