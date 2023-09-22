This summer the name of Alan Pulido was ringing very loudly within the Liga MX market. The information indicated that the Mexican, who has not had a great performance within Sporting Kansas City, had one foot outside the MLS club. That is why both Cruz Azul and Chivas were exploring his signing for 2023 or early 2024 as a free agent, however, a couple of days ago he signed his renewal with his current team.
Alan had a scoring explosion that no one within Kansas expected, to such a degree that the Mexican veteran is today the second best scorer in the MLS. Despite this, the information placed Pulido back in the fold, as the footballer claimed to want to return to the club that made him a star. However, overnight, the million-dollar offer from the MLS team made Alan change his plans, something that the owner of Guadalajara, Amaury Vergara, has nothing to do with.
Reports from within the club indicate that Amaury is upset by Pulido’s movements. The owner of Chivas believes that the forward used his supposed desire to return to the fold with the goal of obtaining a much better contract from Sporting Kansas City, which he obtained with a salary of over 4 million dollars per year. The relationship between the boss of Verde Valle and the striker has been complex for a long time and although they had ironed out rough edges, the latest movements could cause the ‘9’ to be vetoed.
