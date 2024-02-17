Home page World

Julian Mayr

It's almost that time again: clocks change to summer time – or want to be changed manually. The time change date is the end of March every year.

Munich – Twice a year, some people might start to ponder and ask themselves: Do I set the clock one hour forward or one hour back? The time change takes place once in spring and autumn. Why does the controversial forward and backward movement of the hour hand actually exist? And when exactly in March does the change to summer time take place?

Time change to summer time: The clock has been turned in October and March for around 40 years

Daylight saving time is not, as is commonly known, a relic of the 1970s and 1980s. The time change was already an issue in some nations before and after the turn of the 20th century. Some even consider one of the founding fathers of the USA, Benjamin Franklin, to be the father of daylight saving time. He is said to have thought about it at the end of the 18th century. During the First World War, savings were expected in the German Reich by switching to summer time.

With the oil crisis in 1973, the time change finally became an issue for many countries for energy saving reasons. By 1980, most European countries had already made the switch. However, it was not until 1996 that summer time was standardized. From then on, the clocks go back or forward on the last Sunday in October and March.

This is the date in March for the time change to summer time in 2024

The time change this year not only falls on the last weekend in March, but also on the last day of the month. Daylight saving time will apply again on Sunday, March 31, 2024 at 2 a.m. This means that the clocks are set forward one hour, from two to three o'clock. You should never forget to change a watch, otherwise it could be expensive.

At the end of March it's that time again: the switch to summer time is coming up. (Symbolic image) © Rene Traut/Imago

However, this also means that you get one hour less sleep. Many people's internal clocks are affected quite a bit. One of the reasons why there has been repeated discussion in recent years about abolishing the time change. Because the potential for saving electricity is probably negligible due to the switch to summer time. However, the EU states have not yet been able to agree on an end to the time change.

These mottos prevent confusion when the time changes

At least for a while, the time change will probably take place twice a year. It can't hurt to use common mnemonics and mnemonics to remember that the hands move forward one hour in March and go back in October:

In spring, i.e. in March, the garden furniture is put out before the door, they get it in the fall back into it.

the door, they get it in the fall into it. In March the temperatures slowly return Plus in autumn, however, the thermometer shows the direction Minus .

in autumn, however, the thermometer shows the direction . Spring for – fall back : In spring (English: spring) after in front jump, in autumn (English: fall) back fall.

: In spring (English: spring) after jump, in autumn (English: fall) fall. In spring we look ahead to summer in advance in autumn on the other hand on summer back .

in autumn on the other hand on summer . In spring you have to get up earlier because setting the clock forward “loses” an hour.

Maybe a sequence of numbers will help: the 2-3-2 rule. In March the clock changes from 2 to 3 o'clock presentedthen again to 2 a.m. in October back.

If the clock is set correctly, you still have to overcome the mini jet lag. However, there are also a few helpful tips to help you get through the first few days of the time change.