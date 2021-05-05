The corona virus seems to be on the decline. Experts are finally giving hope that the third wave will end – and easing in the summer.

A summer with open beer gardens, vacations or even larger family celebrations? At the moment it sounds like a utopian dream. But even experts are now giving hope that the corona virus could actually be on the decline in Germany. This may also bring easing of the strict corona rules back within reach. The trend reversal is currently also reflected in the figures. The third corona wave – it seems loud echo24.de* really break now.

In the past week, the 7-day incidence fell in Germany. Today, Monday, May 3, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reports a value of 146.9 for Germany in the Corona dashboard. The numbers are usually lower on Mondays because fewer tests are carried out on the weekend, but the incidence increased slightly compared to the previous day (146.5). But overall the situation is still better than in the previous week. And above all, much better than experts had forecast for April.

Corona: is the third wave breaking? Experts give hope for summer

On April 26, the incidence across Germany was 169.3. The RKI also reported almost 12,000 new infections with Covid-19. With 9,160 there are significantly less this Monday. And the so-called R value also gives hope. Nationwide, this is 0.92 and thus still slightly below the value on Sunday (0.93). That, too, is an indicator of a downward trend in the Corona situation*.

The 7-day R-value currently shows that 100 people theoretically infect 92 more. The R-value provides information about the infection from eight to 16 days ago. If it is below one for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides. This can currently also be read from the RKI’s infection curve. At last the graph dropped here.

Third wave breaks: Lauterbach optimistic for summer

In addition to the current trend, the advancing vaccinations and the one at the door are also doing Temperature rise in May* and the Weather in the upcoming summer* Hope. The risk of infection is significantly lower outside than inside – and summer should soon be luring many people to the door more often again.

Has the third corona wave broken in Germany? The number of corona cases is falling slightly (symbol photo). © Robert Michael / dpa

“I assume that the number of cases will drop significantly from mid / end of May. Then we can say we have defeated the third wave, ”said Karl Lauterbach in an interview with WDR. However, the third corona wave has only been slowed down, and the SPD health expert therefore urged caution.

Easings in summer: third wave soon defeated?

“We stopped them, but haven’t defeated them yet,” said Lauterbach and confirmed a problem that the RKI had already noted: Recently, the number of infections among children increased. “If the numbers among children and adolescents should increase in the next few weeks, the third wave could start again.”

But even if that is a theoretical possibility, Lauterbach looked optimistically towards the summer: “We have a good overall package at the start that should normally be enough to get the third wave under control,” said Lauterbach, referring to the federal emergency brake Vaccination and the test strategy, for example in schools.

Corona: “Good reasons to be confident” – is the third wave breaking now?

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), who pointed out the third wave early on, also emphasized that despite severe restrictions at the moment to break the third corona wave, there are also “good reasons to be confident”. The vaccination campaign is picking up speed every day. “By June at the latest, in a few weeks time, everyone will have the opportunity to arrange a vaccination appointment,” she affirmed in her weekly video message on Saturday.

And even the scenario of increased infections among children still feared by Lauterbach could find a solution. In the meantime, vaccinations for children and adolescents aged 12 and over are also coming into focus. Biontech / Pfizer have the Approval of your vaccine for this age group too* requested.

Corona: third wave breaks – first easing soon?

Dr. Nicolai Savaskan spread hope to the “Berliner Zeitung” that the third wave would end at the end of May and thus, like last year, a more relaxed corona situation in summer. “We spend more time outdoors and have fewer co-factors such as cold viruses,” says the medical officer. “And since people also activate themselves physically and strengthen their immune systems, there may be an effect on falling numbers.”

In any case, the first loosening is already being discussed again. And not only Special rules for convalescent and vaccinated people*, but also for everyone else. For example, Schleswig-Holstein’s Prime Minister Daniel Günther called for a quick regulation for hotel openings. The CDU politician told the “Tagesspiegel” that accommodation providers are not driving the corona pandemic. With a view to the planned ordinance on more freedom for vaccinated people, Günther said that in the future families could, for example, go on holiday in hotels on the North Sea with a mixture of vaccination certificates from parents and test certificates from older children.

The Federal Government’s Tourism Commissioner, Thomas Bareiß, is also in good spirits that Germans will be able to go on vacation within Europe in the summer. “I am quite optimistic that the summer vacation in Germany and Europe will be possible with appropriate precautions,” said the CDU politician to the “Tagesspiegel am Sonntag”. *echo24.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

