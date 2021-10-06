TopGear just got out of the new Tesla Model Y. You can read our full test report in our next issue; now the highlights.

Test object: Tesla Model Y

Performance: Long Range AWD

Location: The Netherlands

Weather conditions: Cold enough to miss the summer

That’s a strange Model 3, say

Right, this is the Tesla Model Y. You can see it more or less like a high Tesla Model 3. Furthermore, it is also slightly longer and slightly wider. It is the Tesla for people who find the Model 3 just too small and the Model X just too big, or too expensive. Oh and before you ask: the gull-wing doors are missing.

What are the other differences between the Tesla Model Y and the Tesla Model 3?

Because the Model Y is slightly larger, it has room for an optional third row of seats. So you can sit in the car with seven people, instead of five. Our tester did not have this extra row of seats, but you probably don’t want to sit there as an adult for a holiday to Italy.

Because the car is larger, weighs more and stands higher on its legs, the range is somewhat smaller. In theory, it saves about 90 kilometers on a full charge. The 0-100 sprints take a little longer than comparable versions of the Model 3, for the same reason. Furthermore, the Model Y gets an off-road driving mode and the interior is almost identical to the Model 3.

And how does it drive then?

Fine, actually. You set the mirrors and the steering wheel via the on-board computer before you leave. Sounds a bit clumsy, but it saves this setting in your driver profile. So if you get in with your phone (which is usually your key) it will set things up automatically. Also the chair.

Furthermore, even the entry-level (Long Range AWD) is very smooth and feels even faster than its stated 0-100 time of 5 seconds. There is some (adjustable) resistance in the steering wheel, which we can appreciate. Furthermore, it has firm suspension, but not uncomfortable. The Michelin Pilot Sport tires and the low center of gravity provide more than enough grip. You do feel that you are on the road with 2,003 kilos.

What is the range of the Tesla Model Y?

According to Tesla, this Long Range AWD is 507 kilometers away. The Performance should reach an estimated 480 kilometers. We haven’t done our best to come close to that range yet, but if we estimate it that way, you should be able to drive somewhere between 400 and 500 kilometers. If you are going to drive 130 km/h, the range will decrease quickly. If you don’t go on the highway, you have the best chance of getting 500+.